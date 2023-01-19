Xolo Q2000l Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

XOLO Q2000L XOLO Q2000L is a Android v4.4.2 (KitKat) phone, available price is Rs 4,199 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on XOLO Q2000L from HT Tech. Buy XOLO Q2000L now with free delivery.