 Xolo Q2000l Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    XOLO Q2000L

    XOLO Q2000L

    XOLO Q2000L is a Android v4.4.2 (KitKat) phone, available price is Rs 4,199 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on XOLO Q2000L from HT Tech. Buy XOLO Q2000L now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹4,199
    8 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    2 MP
    2500 mAh
    Android v4.4.2 (KitKat)
    Out of Stock

    Xolo Q2000l Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 2500 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 10 Hours(3G) / Up to 26 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 10 Hours(3G) / Up to 26 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 500 Hours(3G) / Up to 555 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 500 Hours(3G) / Up to 555 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Yes
    • 1280x720 fps
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Digital Zoom Face detection Touch to focus
    • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI)
    • Single
    Design
    • 78 mm
    • 8.4 mm
    • Black, White
    • 155.7 mm
    Display
    • 68.62 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 540 x 960 pixels
    • 200 ppi
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Android v4.4.2 (KitKat)
    • XOLO
    • June 26, 2014 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Xolo Q2000L
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • USB 2.0, microUSB
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • USB 2.0, microUSB
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • 32 bit
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Broadcom BCM23550
    • 1 GB
    • Broadcom VideoCore IV
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Xolo Q2000l FAQs

    What is the price of the Xolo Q2000L in India?

    Xolo Q2000L price in India at 2,500 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Broadcom BCM23550; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Xolo Q2000L?

    How many colors are available in Xolo Q2000L?

    How long does the Xolo Q2000L last?

    What is the Xolo Q2000L Battery Capacity?

    Is Xolo Q2000L Waterproof?

    Xolo Q2000l