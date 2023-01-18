 Xolo Q3000 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Xolo Phones XOLO Q3000

    XOLO Q3000

    XOLO Q3000 is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 8,862 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on XOLO Q3000 from HT Tech. Buy XOLO Q3000 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P20126/heroimage/lava-xolo-q3000-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P20126/images/Design/lava-xolo-q3000-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P20126/images/Design/lava-xolo-q3000-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P20126/images/Design/lava-xolo-q3000-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P20126/images/Design/lava-xolo-q3000-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹8,862
    16 GB
    5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7
    13 MP
    5 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹8,862
    16 GB
    5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    13 MP
    4000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Xolo Q3000 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 13 MP
    • 4000 mAh
    • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    Battery
    • Up to 634 Hours(3G) / Up to 667 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 634 Hours(3G) / Up to 667 Hours(2G)
    • 4000 mAh
    • Up to 21 Hours(3G) / Up to 33 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 21 Hours(3G) / Up to 33 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • BSI Sensor
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • Single
    Design
    • 164.8 mm
    • Black, White
    • 81.6 mm
    • 8.9 mm
    Display
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    • 386 ppi
    • 66.56 %
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • XOLO
    • Xolo Q3000
    • December 21, 2013 (Official)
    • Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 11.5 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v4.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7
    • MediaTek MT6589
    • 2 GB
    • PowerVR SGX 544
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Xolo Q3000 FAQs

    What is the price of the Xolo Q3000 in India?

    Xolo Q3000 price in India at 18,138 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6589; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Xolo Q3000?

    How many colors are available in Xolo Q3000?

    How long does the Xolo Q3000 last?

    What is the Xolo Q3000 Battery Capacity?

    Is Xolo Q3000 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Xolo Q3000