Yu Ace Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Yu Ace Yu Ace is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Yu Ace from HT Tech. Buy Yu Ace now with free delivery.