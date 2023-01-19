 Yu Ace Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Yu Phones Yu Ace

    Yu Ace

    Yu Ace is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Yu Ace from HT Tech. Buy Yu Ace now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32946/heroimage/129517-v2-yu-ace-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32946/images/Design/129517-v2-yu-ace-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32946/images/Design/129517-v2-yu-ace-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32946/images/Design/129517-v2-yu-ace-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32946/images/Design/129517-v2-yu-ace-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹7,999
    16 GB
    5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
    Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    5 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹7,999
    16 GB
    5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
    13 MP
    4000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Yu Ace Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
    • 5 MP
    • 4000 mAh
    • 13 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • Yes
    • 4000 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Exposure compensation
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • 148 mm
    • 70.9 mm
    • 9.6 mm
    • Rose Gold, Electric Blue, Charcoal Grey
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 73.05 %
    • 720 x 1440 pixels
    • 295 ppi
    • 18:9
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
    • Yes
    General
    • No
    • September 6, 2018 (Official)
    • Yes
    • Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    • Yu
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Ace
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v4.1
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • 2 GB
    • LPDDR3
    • Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53
    • PowerVR GE8100
    • 64 bit
    • MediaTek MT6739
    • LPDDR3
    • 28 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 16 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Yu Ace FAQs

    What is the price of the Yu Ace in India?

    Yu Ace price in India at 7,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6739; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Yu Ace?

    How many colors are available in Yu Ace?

    What is the Yu Ace Battery Capacity?

    Is Yu Ace Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Yu Ace