 Yu Yunique 2 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Yu Yunique 2

    Yu Yunique 2 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 5,499 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Yu Yunique 2 from HT Tech. Buy Yu Yunique 2 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Yu Yunique 2 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2500 mAh
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 13 MP
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 9 Hours(2G)
    • 2500 mAh
    • Yes
    • Up to 9 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • No
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Fixed Focus
    • F2
    • No
    Design
    • 72.7 mm
    • Champagne, Coal Black
    • 159 grams
    • 145 mm
    • 9.1 mm
    Display
    • 65.23 %
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 294 ppi
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • July 27, 2017 (Official)
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • Yunique 2
    • No
    • No
    • Yu
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes, Recording option
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, Recording option
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 2 GB
    • MediaTek MT6737
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    • 16 GB
    • Up to 10.4 GB
    • Yes
    Yu Yunique 2 FAQs

    What is the price of the Yu Yunique 2 in India?

    Yu Yunique 2 price in India at 5,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Yu Yunique 2?

    How many colors are available in Yu Yunique 2?

    What is the Yu Yunique 2 Battery Capacity?

    Is Yu Yunique 2 Waterproof?

    View More

    Yu Yunique 2