 Zopo Color F2 Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Zopo Color F2

    Zopo Color F2 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 10,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2300 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Zopo Color F2 from HT Tech. Buy Zopo Color F2 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P29683/heroimage/zopo-color-f2-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P29683/images/Design/zopo-color-f2-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Zopo Color F2 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 5 MP
    • 2300 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 2300 mAh
    • Yes
    • No
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F2.8
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F2.8
    • 5 MP f/2.8, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • 8.5 mm
    • 153 mm
    • 77.8 mm
    • 168 grams
    • Black, Gold, Pink, White
    Display
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
    • 267 ppi
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • IPS LCD
    • 69.9 %
    General
    • Color F2
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • Yes
    • November 9, 2016 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Zopo
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-T720 MP1
    • 2 GB
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • MediaTek MT6737
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Accelerometer
    • Back
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    • Yes
    Zopo Color F2