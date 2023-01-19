 Zopo Speed X Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Zopo Mobile Zopo Speed X

    Zopo Speed X

    Zopo Speed X is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 11,309 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2680 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Zopo Speed X from HT Tech. Buy Zopo Speed X now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30843/heroimage/zopo-speed-x-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30843/images/Design/zopo-speed-x-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30843/images/Design/zopo-speed-x-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30843/images/Design/zopo-speed-x-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30843/images/Design/zopo-speed-x-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹11,309
    32 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Octa core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP + 2 MP
    13 MP
    2680 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹11,309
    32 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    13 MP + 2 MP
    2680 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Zopo Speed X Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP
    • 2680 mAh
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 12 Hours(2G)
    • 2680 mAh
    • Up to 250 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 12 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • No
    • Up to 250 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • F2.2
    • 13 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • No
    • Yes, Soft light flash
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Fixed Focus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • No
    • F2.0
    • Single
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • Royale Gold, Charcoal Black, Orchid Gold, Space Grey
    • 131 grams
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    Display
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 441 ppi
    General
    • Zopo
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • July 21, 2017 (Official)
    • Yes
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • Speed X
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 3 GB
    • MediaTek MT6753
    • DDR3
    • Mali-T720 MP3
    • DDR3
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Zopo Speed X FAQs

    What is the price of the Zopo Speed X in India?

    Zopo Speed X price in India at 4,399 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (13 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6753; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 2680 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Zopo Speed X?

    How many colors are available in Zopo Speed X?

    How long does the Zopo Speed X last?

    What is the Zopo Speed X Battery Capacity?

    Is Zopo Speed X Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Zopo Speed X