 Zte Blade L2 Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023
    Google AI

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Zte Phones ZTE Blade L2

    ZTE Blade L2

    ZTE Blade L2 is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 9,299 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on ZTE Blade L2 from HT Tech. Buy ZTE Blade L2 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P23209/heroimage/zte-blade-l2-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P23209/images/Design/zte-blade-l2-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹9,299
    4 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    0.3 MP
    2000 mAh
    Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹9,299
    4 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    8 MP
    2000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Zte Blade L2 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 0.3 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 2000 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 2000 mAh
    Camera
    • Yes
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Digital Zoom Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • 72.2 mm
    • 166 grams
    • 142.5 mm
    • White
    • 8.9 mm
    Display
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 66.94 %
    • 196 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • TFT
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    General
    • Blade L2
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • ZTE
    • October 28, 2014 (Official)
    • Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21.1 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v3.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6582M
    • 1 GB
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • LPDDR2
    • LPDDR2
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 4 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Zte Blade L2 FAQs

    What is the price of the Zte Blade L2 in India?

    Zte Blade L2 price in India at 6,000 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6582M; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Zte Blade L2?

    How many colors are available in Zte Blade L2?

    What is the Zte Blade L2 Battery Capacity?

    Is Zte Blade L2 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Zte Blade L2