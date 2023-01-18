Alcatel Pixi 4 6 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Alcatel Pixi 4 6 Alcatel Pixi 4 6 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.1 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2580 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Alcatel Pixi 4 6 from HT Tech. Buy Alcatel Pixi 4 6 now with free delivery.