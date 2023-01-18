 Alcatel Pixi 4 6 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Alcatel Phones Alcatel Pixi 4 6

    Alcatel Pixi 4 6

    Alcatel Pixi 4 6 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.1 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2580 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Alcatel Pixi 4 6 from HT Tech. Buy Alcatel Pixi 4 6 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30643/heroimage/116265-v3-alcatel-pixi-4-6-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30643/images/Design/116265-v3-alcatel-pixi-4-6-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30643/images/Design/116265-v3-alcatel-pixi-4-6-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30643/images/Design/116265-v3-alcatel-pixi-4-6-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30643/images/Design/116265-v3-alcatel-pixi-4-6-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹8,999
    16 GB
    6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    Quad core, 1.1 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    5 MP
    2580 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹8,999
    16 GB
    6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    8 MP
    2580 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Alcatel Pixi 4 6 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    • 2580 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • No
    • 2580 mAh
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • Gold, Silver
    • 165 mm
    • 8.0 mm
    • 84 mm
    • 186 grams
    Display
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • IPS LCD
    • 71.44 %
    • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    • 245 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • April 25, 2017 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Alcatel
    • Pixi 4 6
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v4.1
    Performance
    • Adreno 304
    • 1.5 GB
    • Quad core, 1.1 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 MSM8909
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Alcatel Pixi 4 6 FAQs

    What is the price of the Alcatel Pixi 4 6 in India?

    Alcatel Pixi 4 6 price in India at 6,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 MSM8909; RAM: 1.5 GB; Battery: 2580 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Alcatel Pixi 4 6?

    How many colors are available in Alcatel Pixi 4 6?

    What is the Alcatel Pixi 4 6 Battery Capacity?

    Is Alcatel Pixi 4 6 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Alcatel Pixi 4 6