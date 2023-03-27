 Apple Iphone 7 128gb Price in India (27, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Home Phone Finder Apple Mobile Apple iPhone 7 128GB

Apple iPhone 7 128GB

Apple iPhone 7 128GB is a iOS v10 phone, available price is Rs 70,000 in India with 12 MP Rear Camera, Quad core (2.34 GHz, Dual core, Hurricane + 1.1 GHz, Dual core, Zephyr) Processor, 1960 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone 7 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone 7 128GB now with free delivery.
Scoring parameters
How is the score calculated?

This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

  • Performance
  • Battery
  • Camera
  • Storage
  • Display

Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

Go to Mobile Recommender
5
Score
Last updated: 27 March 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P29057/heroimage/apple-iphone-7-128gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P29057/images/Design/apple-iphone-7-128gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P29057/images/Design/apple-iphone-7-128gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P29057/images/Design/apple-iphone-7-128gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P29057/images/Design/apple-iphone-7-128gb-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
Key Specs
₹70,000
128 GB
4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
Quad core (2.34 GHz, Dual core, Hurricane + 1.1 GHz, Dual core, Zephyr)
12 MP
7 MP
1960 mAh
iOS v10
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹70,000
128 GB
4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
12 MP
1960 mAh
Add to compare
See full specifications
amazon
₹ 62,249 M.R.P. ₹69,900
Buy Now

Apple Phones Prices in India

Apple mobiles price in India starts from Rs.22,999. HT Tech has 109 Apple mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Apple mobiles price in India starts from Rs.22,999. HT Tech has 109 Apple mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Apple Iphone 7 128gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
  • 12 MP
  • 1960 mAh
  • 7 MP
Battery
  • Up to 14 Hours(3G)
  • Up to 14 Hours(3G)
  • Li-ion
  • No
  • Up to 240 Hours(3G)
  • No
  • 1960 mAh
  • Up to 240 Hours(3G)
Camera
  • F1.8
  • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes, Retina Flash
  • 5 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Simultaneous HD video and image recording Touch to focus
  • Single
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • BSI Sensor
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • 4068 x 2592 Pixels
  • Yes
  • F2.2
  • 7 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(32 mm focal length)
Design
  • Dust proof
  • Yes, Water resistant, IP67
  • 138.3 mm
  • 67.1 mm
  • Case: AluminiumBack: Aluminium
  • 138 grams
  • Black, Gold, Silver, Rose Gold, Jet Black
  • 7.1 mm
Display
  • 326 ppi
  • IPS LCD
  • 750 x 1334 pixels
  • Yes, 3D Touch Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 625 nits
  • Yes
  • 16:9
  • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
  • 65.47 %
General
  • iPhone 7 128GB
  • October 7, 2016 (Official)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Yes
  • iOS v10
  • Apple
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Lightning
  • No
  • No
Network & Connectivity
  • USB 2.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 850(band 27) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700 / 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 450 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 9) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • SIM1: Nano
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • USB 2.0
  • Yes
  • Head: 1.19 W/kg, Body: 1.20 W/kg
  • Single SIM, GSM
  • Yes, v4.2
  • No
Performance
  • LPDDR4
  • Quad core (2.34 GHz, Dual core, Hurricane + 1.1 GHz, Dual core, Zephyr)
  • PowerVR GT7600 Plus
  • LPDDR4
  • Apple A10 Fusion APL1024
  • 16 nm
  • 2 GB
  • M10 motion
  • 64 bit
Smart TV Features
  • 12 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Front
  • FaceTime, iTunes Store, iBooks, Podcasts, Find My iPhone, Find My Friends.
Storage
  • NVMe
  • No
  • Up to 121 GB
  • 128 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

    Trending News

    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Apple Iphone 7 128gb