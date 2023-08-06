Apple Iphone 7 Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Apple iPhone 7 Apple iPhone 7 is a iOS v10 phone, available price is Rs 60,000 in India with 12 MP Rear Camera, Quad core (2.34 GHz, Dual core, Hurricane + 1.1 GHz, Dual core, Zephyr) Processor , 1960 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone 7 from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone 7 now with free delivery.