 Asus Rog Phone 5s 5g 256gb Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Asus ROG Phone 5s 5G 256GB

Asus ROG Phone 5s 5G 256GB is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 63,999 in India with 64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Phone 5s 5G 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Phone 5s 5G 256GB now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹63,999
256 GB
6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP
24 MP
6000 mAh
Android v11
12 GB
Asus ROG Phone 5s 5G 256GB Price in India

The starting price for the Asus ROG Phone 5s 5G 256GB in India is Rs. 63,999.  This is the Asus ROG Phone 5s 5G ...Read More

The starting price for the Asus ROG Phone 5s 5G 256GB in India is Rs. 63,999.  This is the Asus ROG Phone 5s 5G 256GB base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Phantom Black and Storm White.

Asus ROG Phone 5s 5G 256GB

(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Phantom Black, Storm White
amazon
Out of Stock

Asus Rog Phone 5s 5g 256gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP
  • 6000 mAh
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
  • 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
  • 24 MP
Battery
  • No
  • Yes
  • 6000 mAh
  • Yes, Fast, 65W: 70 % in 30 minutes
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Single
  • IMX686, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
  • 24 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(27 mm focal length, 0.9µm pixel size)
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • Yes, LED Flash
Design
  • 173 mm
  • 77 mm
  • Phantom Black, Storm White
  • 9.9 mm
  • 238 grams
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 144 Hz
  • 82.07 %
  • 20:4:9
  • AMOLED
  • 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
  • 395 ppi
  • 1200 nits
  • Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus
  • Yes
  • Yes, HDR 10+
General
  • Asus
  • ROG UI
  • February 18, 2022 (Official)
  • Android v11
Multimedia
  • No
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N25 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N71 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, v5.2
  • Yes
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N25 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N71 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Head: 1.180 W/kg
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
Performance
  • Adreno 660
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
  • 64 bit
  • LPDDR5
  • Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680)
  • 5 nm
  • 12 GB
Sensors
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Yes
  • Optical
Storage
  • 256 GB
  • No
  • Yes
  • UFS 3.1
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
    Asus Rog Phone 5s 5g 256gb