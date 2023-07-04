Coolpad Note 6 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

What is the price of the Coolpad Note 6 in India?
Coolpad Note 6 price in India at 7,799 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP + 5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 MSM8940; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 4070 mAh.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.