 Doogee S60 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Doogee Phones Doogee S60

    Doogee S60

    Doogee S60 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 34,999 in India with 21 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 5580 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Doogee S60 from HT Tech. Buy Doogee S60 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31633/heroimage/122308-v1-doogee-s60-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31633/images/Design/122308-v1-doogee-s60-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹34,999
    64 GB
    5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    Octa core (2.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    21 MP
    8 MP
    5580 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹34,999
    64 GB
    5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    21 MP
    5580 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Doogee S60 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5580 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 21 MP
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    Battery
    • 5580 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • Yes, Fast, v2.0
    • No
    • Yes
    Camera
    • F2.2
    • F2.0
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, Dual-color LED Flash
    • 5160 x 3872 Pixels
    • 8 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • Wide Angle Selfie
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    Design
    • 287 grams
    • 15.5 mm
    • 164 mm
    • Black, Gold, Silver
    • Dust proof
    • 81 mm
    • Yes, Water resistant, IP68
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • 55.98 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 424 ppi
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5, Scratch-resistant glass,
    General
    • October 6, 2017 (Official)
    • S60
    • Yes
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • Doogee
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • Octa core (2.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • Mali-T880 MP2
    • 64 bit
    • MediaTek MT6757CD
    • 6 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 21 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 64 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Doogee S60 FAQs

    What is the price of the Doogee S60 in India?

    Doogee S60 price in India at 26,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (21 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6757CD; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 5580 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Doogee S60?

    How many colors are available in Doogee S60?

    What is the Doogee S60 Battery Capacity?

    Is Doogee S60 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Doogee S60