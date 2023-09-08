5 best games launched in 2023: Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, Diablo 4 and more

2023 has been a great year for gamers so far, and it will surely get exciting with games such as The Crew Motorfest, EA Sports FC 24, Assassin's Creed Mirage, and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 launching in the next few months. While Assassin's Creed Mirage and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 could be strong contenders for the Game of the Year title, they face stiff competition from not just this year's, but one of the best games launched in recent years - Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom.

Check out the top 5 best games launched in 2023 so far.

1. Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom - Nintendo Switch

Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom is an open-world action-adventure game and the highly anticipated sequel to 2017's critically acclaimed Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. In Tears of the Kingdom, Link makes a return after defeating Calamity Ganon, this time on a journey to Ganondorf, the Demon King. In the game, players can complete quests, explore areas, unlock towers, collect and fuse weapons, conquer shrines, and much more.

Having been in development for nearly a decade, Diablo 4 was launched on June 5, much to the cheer of die-hard Diablo fans. The game is an online-only action role-playing game developed by Activision Blizzard which takes place almost 50 years after the events of Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls. During the ongoing war between heaven and hell, the cultists have now summoned Lilith, the daughter of Mephisto. Players can choose between 5 classes to take on the enemies - Barbarian, Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, or Sorcerer.

3. Star Wars: Jedi Survivor - PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor is an action-adventure game developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts, and the latest entry into the Star Wars reboot. Taking place 5 years after the events of Star Wars: Fallen Order, a now experienced Jedi Knight Cal Kestis takes on Bode Akuna and the Empire during a journey that will take players to different worlds.

4. Street Fighter 6 - PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Arcade game, Microsoft Windows

Capcom's latest entry into the Street Fighter series has become an extremely popular choice for new gamers, as well as seasoned Street Fighter players. This time around, Street Fighter 6 features the option of simpler controls that can help players master moves such as Ryu's Hadoken, Juri's Tensenrin, and Dhalsim's Yoga Teleport without too much difficulty. It includes a brand new World Tour mode that allows players to create custom characters as they traverse the streets of Metro City.

5. Starfield - Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

Starfield was only available through easy access for the past few weeks until its worldwide launch on September 6. Although it has only been available for a few days now, it is already being highly acclaimed by several gaming platforms as well as players as being one of the best games of the year. Starfield is a role-playing game developed by Bethesda Game Studios. In the game, a group of space explorers is on the hunt for the artifact that could unravel the mysteries of the Universe. Starfield promises an all-in-one package of exploration, combat, spaceflight, character creation, quests, and more.