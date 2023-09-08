Home Gaming News 5 best games launched in 2023: Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, Diablo 4 and more

5 best games launched in 2023: Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, Diablo 4 and more

From Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, Diablo 4 to Street Fighter 6, check out the 5 best games launched in 2023 so far.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 08 2023, 16:23 IST
5 BEST video games of 2022; God of War Ragnarok, Elden Ring, Stray and more
Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
1/5 God of War Ragnarok - The highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s game, God of War Ragnarok continues the Norse saga as you follow Kratos and Atreus to the Nine Realms in search for answers while Asgardian forces hunt them down. Available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4. (PlayStation)
image caption
2/5 Stray - Popularly known as the ‘cat game’, Stray is a third-person cat adventure game set in the detailed but decaying cybercity where you play as a cat trying to unravel a mystery as you try to escape the city. Available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows. (PlayStation)
image caption
3/5 Elden Ring - Elden Ring is the latest action-RPG by FromSoftware. Make your way across the lands ruled by Queen Marika as you fight through the world of monsters in a bid to collect all the Great Runes and become Elden Lord. Available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows.  (PlayStation)
image caption
4/5 Horizon Forbidden West - Aloy is back to solve the mystery that has plagued the world. In Horizon Forbidden West, the land is dying so Aloy heads to the forbidden land of the west. Explore distant lands, fight bigger and more awe-inspiring machines, and encounter astonishing new tribes as you make your way across the post-apocalyptic world. Available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5. (PlayStation)
image caption
5/5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – The new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is being considered one of the best launches in the history of Activision Blizzard and Infinity Ward’s FPS saga. It only borrows the name from the 2009 game, and features an all-new storyline with familiar faces of the Task Force 141 returning. Available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows. (Activision Blizzard)
Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
View all Images
Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom is the highly anticipated sequel to 2017’s Legend Of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. (YouTube (Nintendo of America))

2023 has been a great year for gamers so far, and it will surely get exciting with games such as The Crew Motorfest, EA Sports FC 24, Assassin's Creed Mirage, and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 launching in the next few months. While Assassin's Creed Mirage and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 could be strong contenders for the Game of the Year title, they face stiff competition from not just this year's, but one of the best games launched in recent years - Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom.

Check out the top 5 best games launched in 2023 so far.

1. Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom - Nintendo Switch

Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom is an open-world action-adventure game and the highly anticipated sequel to 2017's critically acclaimed Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. In Tears of the Kingdom, Link makes a return after defeating Calamity Ganon, this time on a journey to Ganondorf, the Demon King. In the game, players can complete quests, explore areas, unlock towers, collect and fuse weapons, conquer shrines, and much more.

2. Diablo 4 - PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

Having been in development for nearly a decade, Diablo 4 was launched on June 5, much to the cheer of die-hard Diablo fans. The game is an online-only action role-playing game developed by Activision Blizzard which takes place almost 50 years after the events of Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls. During the ongoing war between heaven and hell, the cultists have now summoned Lilith, the daughter of Mephisto. Players can choose between 5 classes to take on the enemies - Barbarian, Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, or Sorcerer.

3. Star Wars: Jedi Survivor - PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor is an action-adventure game developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts, and the latest entry into the Star Wars reboot. Taking place 5 years after the events of Star Wars: Fallen Order, a now experienced Jedi Knight Cal Kestis takes on Bode Akuna and the Empire during a journey that will take players to different worlds.

Also Read: Highly anticipated upcoming games of 2023: Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Assassin's Creed Mirage and more

4. Street Fighter 6 - PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Arcade game, Microsoft Windows

Capcom's latest entry into the Street Fighter series has become an extremely popular choice for new gamers, as well as seasoned Street Fighter players. This time around, Street Fighter 6 features the option of simpler controls that can help players master moves such as Ryu's Hadoken, Juri's Tensenrin, and Dhalsim's Yoga Teleport without too much difficulty. It includes a brand new World Tour mode that allows players to create custom characters as they traverse the streets of Metro City.

5. Starfield - Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

Starfield was only available through easy access for the past few weeks until its worldwide launch on September 6. Although it has only been available for a few days now, it is already being highly acclaimed by several gaming platforms as well as players as being one of the best games of the year. Starfield is a role-playing game developed by Bethesda Game Studios. In the game, a group of space explorers is on the hunt for the artifact that could unravel the mysteries of the Universe. Starfield promises an all-in-one package of exploration, combat, spaceflight, character creation, quests, and more.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Sep, 16:17 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Move to iOS
Switching to iPhone 15 soon? Here's how to transfer data from Android hassle-free
Android smartphone
Alert! Zero-day vulnerability puts millions at risk; Update your Android smartphone NOW!
top 5 smartphones to be launched
How to stop iPhone apps from tracking your location
WhatsApp
Now, share WhatsApp HD photos and videos with ease as Meta rolls out big update
iOS 16
iPhone physical buttons not working? Know how to restart or turn off handset

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 13 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro Max
Dynamic Island vs Notch: The iPhone needs to let go of one and the answer is clear
Sundar Pichai
Google CEO Sundar Pichai pens heartfelt memo ahead of Google’s 25th anniversary; read full letter
iPhone 14 Pro
Future "iPhone Ultra" could support Vision Pro Headset features
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience

Trending Stories

iPhone 15
Apple 2023 event: iPhone 15 Pro unlikely to get a price hike, will start at $999, says tipster
iPhone 15
Should you buy iPhone 15 on launch or is iPhone 13 good enough?
Google Pixel 8
Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro coming to India? Here's what to expect
iPhone 15
iPhone 15: This ONE thing can make or break Apple’s base model smartphone
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone 15 Plus camera: Leaks say massive upgrade coming
keep up with tech

Gaming

Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
5 best games launched in 2023: Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, Diablo 4 and more
GTA V
GTA 6: Release date, gameplay, characters - know everything about Grand Theft Auto 6
Baldur's Gate 3
Baldur’s Gate 3: Know how to get the Dawnmaster’s Crest easily in BG3
GTA V cheat codes
GTA V Cheat Codes 2023: Check cheats for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox
Starfield
Microsoft gambles big on Hollywood-esque 'Starfield' video game

    Trending News

    Apple 2023 event: iPhone 15 Pro unlikely to get a price hike, will start at $999, says tipster
    iPhone 15
    Should you buy iPhone 15 on launch or is iPhone 13 good enough?
    iPhone 15
    Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro coming to India? Here's what to expect
    Google Pixel 8
    iPhone 15: This ONE thing can make or break Apple’s base model smartphone
    iPhone 15
    iPhone 15 Plus camera: Leaks say massive upgrade coming
    iPhone 15 Pro Max

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets