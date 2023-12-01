Icon
Home Gaming News BGMI named in the list of Google Play’s Best of 2023 in India!

Krafton’s major Battle Royale title BGMI has been named as the Best Ongoing Game in Google Play’s Best of 2023 list in India. Check details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 01 2023, 08:25 IST
BGMI
BGMI wins Google Play’s Best of 2023 Awards in India. Know more here. (BGMI)
BGMI wins Google Play’s Best of 2023 Awards in India. Know more here. (BGMI)

In some great news for fans, Krafton's most popular game, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has won a prestigious title in the country during the Google Play's Best of 2023 Awards. While the game has suffered a lot due to a ban over security concerns, the game has finally climbed to the top position in the gaming industry and proved to be the best in the race in India. Krafton announced that BGMI and its Valor: Empires have made it to the list of Google Play's Best of 2023 Awards in India. Learn more about the award-winning game here.

BGMI enters the list of Google Play's Best of 2023 in India

Krafton announced that its Battle Royale game, BGMI has won the award for Best Ongoing Game in Google Play's Best of 2023 in India. The game is solely made for the Indian audience due to several security reasons and the game gained immense popularity quickly to win the award. It is important for BGMI to get such recognition after facing a year-long ban in India and now it have finally made its position as one of the best battle royale games.

Krafton India CEO, Sean Hyunil Sohn shared his happiness and excitement about the victory. Sohn said, “We are honored by this recognition of our efforts to create unparalleled gaming experiences for our Indian fans. Our heartfelt thanks to Google Play for not only bestowing these awards but also for their unwavering guidance, support, and promotion within the vast Indian user base. We dedicate these awards to our loyal and passionate community of players, who have been with us through every milestone.”

Also read: BGMI 2.9 update podcast is here! Check what's new coming in the game

BGMI's award also showcases its dedication and efforts to bring the best for its player community by bringing new and exciting updates from time to time. This year, the game received a new map called Nusa along with the integration of Dragon Super Ball characters which gathered much attention and new players.

Now, in the coming days, BGMI will be introducing the new 2.9 update to the game with new themes, events, rewards and much more. Also, Get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your character ID, paste the redemption code and claim the in-game rewards.

First Published Date: 01 Dec, 08:25 IST
