 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass; Microsoft planning to expand Game Pass tiers | Gaming News
Home Gaming Gaming News Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass; Microsoft planning to expand Game Pass tiers

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass; Microsoft planning to expand Game Pass tiers

Microsoft has launched Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on Xbox Game Pass. The game is available now on console, PC, and Game Pass Ultimate.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jul 24 2024, 15:18 IST
Icon
COD Mobile Redeem Codes for February 19, 2022; Grab Call of Duty redeem codes now
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass
1/6 COD Mobile announces its new Season 2: Task Force 141. The new season is based on Call of Duty Mobile's first Season 4 'Disavowed' released in 2020. It brings new events and chances of winning new prizes. (Call of Duty)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass
2/6 COD Mobile Redeem Codes for February 19: BJUNZBZBUA, BJUCZBZ448, BJMGZCZRGT, BMRMZBZESA, BJUMZBZEWE, BJMIZCZ9QD, BJRLZBZDV8, BLFUZBZTX, BFOBZBBMMHZP3HR, BJUCZBZ448, BJMMZCZAQS (Activision/Call of Duty: Mobile )
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass
3/6 The method of redeeming these codes is fairly easy. Go to the COD Redemption website here: https://www.callofduty.com/redemption. Remember to only visit the official website. (Sledgehammer )
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass
4/6 Enter your user ID (UID) in the given space. (COD)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass
5/6 Enter the redeem codes and the captcha on the screen. (Activision)
image caption
6/6 Click on ‘Submit’ and you should receive the rewards in your message box in the game within 24 hours. Keep an eye out for this space to receive more CODM redeem codes in the future. (Bloomberg)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass
icon View all Images
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is now available for download on Xbox Game Pass. (Xbox Game Pass)

Microsoft announced on Tuesday that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is now available for download on Xbox Game Pass. This first-person shooter game can be accessed via Game Pass for Console, PC Game Pass, and Game Pass Ultimate, starting today, July 24. This announcement follows recent reports predicting Modern Warfare 3's arrival on the subscription service this month.

Modern Warfare 3 Joins Xbox Game Pass

Modern Warfare 3, originally released in November last year, becomes the first Call of Duty title to join Xbox Game Pass. Gamers can now experience the latest Call of Duty instalment ahead of the franchise's next release, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, which will be accessible on Game Pass from starting on October 25.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
14% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹116,300₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹151,700₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

Also read: GTA 6 will ‘not be wildly different' from GTA 5, former Rockstar Games dev predicts

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

This announcement comes just days after Microsoft revealed plans to raise the pricing for Xbox Game Pass. Additionally, a new 'Standard' tier of the subscription service will be introduced, which will not include new games on the day of their launch. The price hike coincides with the addition of popular Call of Duty games to the service, marking a significant expansion of Game Pass's library.

Activision-Blizzard Titles on Game Pass

The inclusion of Modern Warfare 3 represents a broader strategy by Microsoft to integrate games from Activision-Blizzard's portfolio into Game Pass. Microsoft acquired the Call of Duty maker in a monumental $69 billion deal in 2023. Earlier this year, the game subscription service added another major title, Diablo IV, in March.

Also read: Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Future Call of Duty Titles

The forthcoming addition of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 to Xbox Game Pass underscores a new era for the Call of Duty series on Xbox platforms. No previous Call of Duty title has been included in the Game Pass library until now. This change follows Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the publisher behind the popular franchise.

Modern Warfare 3, which was released in November 2023, is highly recognised in the Call of Duty series. The game features a robust single-player campaign and an engaging multiplayer mode. Its availability on Game Pass allows a wider audience to experience its intense gameplay and intricate storyline.

Also read: Xbox Free Play Days: Here are the popular games that you can enjoy for free this weekend

Expansion of Game Pass Tiers

Reports have also surfaced that Microsoft is planning to introduce more new Game Pass tiers, including a Cloud-only version of the service, a family and friends plan, and a free ad-supported tier. These developments suggest that Microsoft is continuously looking for ways to expand and enhance its subscription service, making gaming more accessible to a broader audience.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Jul, 15:18 IST
Trending: gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes 5 best cars in gta 5 story mode for free roam adventures microsoft makes over 50 games free to play without xbox live gold gta online: 3 best heists in grand theft auto to win the highest payout gta online: get $1 million reward for free; check if you are eligible hounded at home, china's video game firms welcomed in europe gta 6 release will be 'positive' for gaming industry, says ubisoft ceo - here’s why baldur’s gate 3: know how to get the dawnmaster’s crest easily in bg3 gta v cheats: list of all gta v cheat codes for ps4 how to get free fire free diamonds! no payment required
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass; Microsoft planning to expand Game Pass tiers
GTA 6 will ‘not be wildly different’ from GTA 5, former Rockstar Games dev predicts

GTA 6 will ‘not be wildly different’ from GTA 5, former Rockstar Games dev predicts
GTA 6 RELEASE DATE

GTA 6 release will be 'positive' for gaming industry, says Ubisoft CEO - Here’s why
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
GTA Online to introduce public mission creator; Rockstar leak reveals exciting new feature coming soon

GTA Online to introduce public mission creator; Rockstar leak reveals exciting new feature coming soon

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
smartwatches for kids

Top 10 smartwatches for kids: Fun and safety in one device
RO water filters on Amazon: Save up to 50% on Aqua D Pure, Aquaguard and more during sale

RO water filters on Amazon: Save up to 50% on Aqua D Pure, Aquaguard and more during sale
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Top camera smart mobile phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 in India from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more

Best camera phones under 50000 (2024): Top 5 mobiles from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets