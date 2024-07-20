 Xbox Free Play Days: Here are the popular games that you can enjoy for free this weekend | Gaming News
Xbox Free Play Days: Here are the popular games that you can enjoy for free this weekend

Xbox Game Pass subscribers have new gaming options this weekend with the latest Free Play Days event. Enjoy full access to PGA TOUR 2K23 and Park Beyond, plus a five-hour trial of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

By: ANNIE SHARMA
Jul 20 2024, 12:24 IST
As the weekend is here, Xbox has announced the latest edition of its Free Play Days event. Xbox Game Pass subscribers are in for a treat with three titles available for exploration. This weekend's offerings include two full releases and one five-hour free trial.

Full Releases: PGA 2K23 and Park Beyond

The first full release available is PGA TOUR 2K23, a golf simulation game. The game features an array of playable male and female professional golfers, including Tiger Woods. It also includes new licensed courses, enhanced control options, and a detailed PGA TOUR MyCAREER mode. Players can engage in Course Designer mode and explore new MyPLAYER Skills and Archetypes. With a Metacritic score of 76, PGA TOUR 2K23 is noted for its realistic golf experience and is recommended for those with an interest in the sport.

The second full release is Park Beyond, a theme park construction and management simulation. This game allows players to design and manage their own theme parks. The game offers a variety of options for financial management and visitor experience, catering to both those who enjoy operational aspects and those focused on creative park design. Fans of theme park simulations might find this game particularly appealing, especially those who remember similar titles like Theme Park World.

Free Trial- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

In addition to the full releases, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can access a five-hour free trial of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, a game released by Ubisoft in 2023. Despite its release being close to The Game Awards, where the focus was primarily on Game of the Year discussions and other reveals, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora may not have received as much attention. This trial allows players to experience the game's content before deciding if they wish to purchase the full version.

PGA TOUR 2K23 and Park Beyond will be available for Xbox Core and Ultimate subscribers until July 22, while the free trial for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be accessible until July 28.

