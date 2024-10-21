GTA 6 fans enthralled by Indie open world game concept set in Scottish town Paisley

GTA 6 continues to generate buzz among gamers, particularly with its anticipated setting in a fictional version of Florida, notably Vice City, inspired by Miami. As fans eagerly await the game's release, which is reportedly scheduled for 2025, uncertainty lingers regarding the exact launch date. This has prompted some fans to seek alternatives to satisfy their cravings for an open-world experience.

A Scottish Take on GTA

Recently, a TikTok user named linziclarkmusic showcased a five-minute gameplay concept created by her boyfriend, known as Bovine. This project takes a GTA-inspired approach and is set in Paisley, a town in Scotland. The footage has attracted nearly 350,000 views, sparking significant interest within the gaming community.

Also read: Grand Theft Hamlet: Fan made film blends Shakespeare and gaming, coming soon to theatres

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Crowdfunding Hopes for a New Indie Open-World Game

While the project remains in its early stages and is not yet a playable game, many viewers have expressed their support for the initiative. Some fans even suggested starting a crowdfunding campaign to help bring the concept to life. One TikTok commenter proposed, "This is actually incredible! Get him to start a Gofundme, and we could all get the ball rolling for an actual game of some kind; I'm sure people would be up for it." Another enthusiast remarked on the potential for a game set in Glasgow, noting the atmospheric appeal of the tenements at night.

Also read: GTA 6 may face intense rivalry as former Rockstar founder's MindsEye enters gaming arena

In response to the enthusiastic feedback, linziclarkmusic communicated with fans, stating, "Yes, we need to explore options. So good to see people are invested!" She also directed interested followers to her boyfriend's Instagram account, where he shares updates about his projects, encouraging fans to stay connected.

Also read: GTA 6 Xbox concerns: Will performance issues affect gameplay on Series S console?

As excitement builds around this indie project, it highlights the community's passion for open-world gaming experiences, filling the gap as they await the next chapter in the Grand Theft Auto franchise. With the gaming landscape continually evolving, fan-driven initiatives like this may pave the way for new and innovative titles.