GTA 6 leaks hint December 3 trailer 2 release date; PlayStation partnership speculated

The release date for GTA 6's second trailer remains a mystery, with fans piecing together clues from Rockstar Games. Despite frustration over the long wait, excitement for the game is undiminished. Initially, fans speculated that the second trailer would drop on November 22, 2024, based on the "moon theory." However, recent leaks now point to a new release date: December 3, 2024.

GTA 6 Leaks Point to December 3 Release Date

The new speculation started on social media, where fans noticed a link between the GTA 6 trailer 2 release and the upcoming GTA Online Winter Update. Rockstar released the first trailer around the same time last year, and the update is due one week after December 3. Additionally, well-known leaker Bilbil-Kun, who previously revealed the PS5 Pro design, has hinted at a PlayStation event. A PlayStation advertisement featuring the "Play has no limits" slogan shows December 3, and fans are now theorizing a possible partnership between Rockstar and PlayStation to promote GTA 6. This could include a gameplay reveal or an official trailer 2 announcement at the event, which might coincide with PlayStation's 30th Anniversary celebrations.

Possible Partnership Between Rockstar and PlayStation

While Rockstar does not typically need a partner to market a major title like GTA 6, leaks suggest PlayStation could secure exclusive marketing rights for the game. The long gap between the first and second trailers has fueled this theory. If the rumors are correct, fans may see a GTA 6-themed PS5 Pro bundle along with exclusive content. However, this does not mean the game will be exclusive to PlayStation, as it is still expected to release on Xbox consoles.

If a PlayStation partnership comes to fruition, it could serve as a major selling point for both GTA 6 and PlayStation's upcoming hardware. Fans are eager for official confirmation from Rockstar, but if the leaks hold, both companies stand to benefit significantly.