GTA 6 new trailer likely to release today: Here’s what fans speculating on anniversary buzz

GTA 6 release date: As the one-year anniversary of the first GTA 6 trailer approaches, some fans are speculating that Rockstar might release a second trailer today. The original trailer, unveiled on December 5, 2023, sparked an immediate surge of excitement, but since then, Rockstar has remained silent about the game, despite the approaching fall 2025 release window.

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Release Date: The Theory Behind the Trailer Hopes

The theory about a potential trailer drop today stems from a recent post on X by the unofficial GTA 6 Countdown account. The post highlights three factors fueling the speculation: the anniversary of the first trailer, the upcoming GTA Online DLC set to launch on December 10, and an increase in Rockstar's social media activity. The company, which previously posted sporadically in late November, has shared multiple updates today.

Waiting for Official Confirmation

While the theory is intriguing, it remains unconfirmed. Rockstar's recent social media activity, while notable, could simply be linked to the ongoing promotions for GTA Online rather than signaling the release of a new trailer. Developers often use social media buzz to build anticipation, and the anniversary of the first trailer only adds fuel to the fire. In fact, the timing aligns with typical end-of-year announcements, as many game developers leverage this period for major reveals, often coinciding with events like The Game Awards.

In addition, cross-promotion strategies are common in the industry. The launch of a significant GTA Online update next week could serve as a setup for future announcements. However, without official confirmation from Rockstar, the trailer theory remains speculative.

It's worth noting that Rockstar's strategy with trailer releases usually involves some lead time. The company announced the original trailer a few days in advance, so it's likely that any new trailer will follow a similar pattern. Until then, fans will have to wait for more concrete news.