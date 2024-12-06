Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News GTA 6 new trailer likely to release today: Here’s what fans speculating on anniversary buzz

GTA 6 new trailer likely to release today: Here's what fans speculating on anniversary buzz

As the anniversary of GTA 6's first trailer is here, fans are buzzing with speculation about a possible new trailer release today. Here's what we know.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 06 2024, 10:34 IST
GTA 6 leaked screenshots spark massive speculation: When will the long awaited trailer finally drop?
Fans of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) are eagerly waiting for the release of the second trailer, but the excitement is mixed with uncertainty as recent leaks get debunked.
For months, GTA fans have speculated about the release of the second trailer using various theories like moon cycles, in-game license plates, and even magic 8-ball tattoos, but none have been successful so far.
A new leak surfaced on December 1 when the official YouTube playlist for GTA 6's reveal trailer was updated, sparking hopes for an imminent release of the second trailer.
However, it was revealed that the playlist update was caused by a bug on YouTube's end, not by any actual trailer update. The playlist is unlisted and receives updates frequently due to a bug.
Despite this, fans still anticipate the release of the second trailer. With the anniversary of the first trailer approaching on December 4, the speculation about a release continues.
While some fans hope for a trailer debut at the Game Awards on December 12, Rockstar Games is known for avoiding major industry events. The second trailer could come anytime before the end of 2025, as GTA 6 remains on track for release.
Grand Theft Auto fans are speculating a new GTA 6 trailer after the first anniversary passed on December 5. (Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 release date: As the one-year anniversary of the first GTA 6 trailer approaches, some fans are speculating that Rockstar might release a second trailer today. The original trailer, unveiled on December 5, 2023, sparked an immediate surge of excitement, but since then, Rockstar has remained silent about the game, despite the approaching fall 2025 release window.

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Release Date: The Theory Behind the Trailer Hopes

The theory about a potential trailer drop today stems from a recent post on X by the unofficial GTA 6 Countdown account. The post highlights three factors fueling the speculation: the anniversary of the first trailer, the upcoming GTA Online DLC set to launch on December 10, and an increase in Rockstar's social media activity. The company, which previously posted sporadically in late November, has shared multiple updates today.

Waiting for Official Confirmation

While the theory is intriguing, it remains unconfirmed. Rockstar's recent social media activity, while notable, could simply be linked to the ongoing promotions for GTA Online rather than signaling the release of a new trailer. Developers often use social media buzz to build anticipation, and the anniversary of the first trailer only adds fuel to the fire. In fact, the timing aligns with typical end-of-year announcements, as many game developers leverage this period for major reveals, often coinciding with events like The Game Awards.

Also read: KRAFTON India to launch CookieRun India game on December 11 with localised features- All details

In addition, cross-promotion strategies are common in the industry. The launch of a significant GTA Online update next week could serve as a setup for future announcements. However, without official confirmation from Rockstar, the trailer theory remains speculative.

Also read: Squid Game coming to Call of Duty in 2025: New crossover, release date, and what to expect

It's worth noting that Rockstar's strategy with trailer releases usually involves some lead time. The company announced the original trailer a few days in advance, so it's likely that any new trailer will follow a similar pattern. Until then, fans will have to wait for more concrete news.

First Published Date: 06 Dec, 10:34 IST
