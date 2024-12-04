Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News Squid Game coming to Call of Duty in 2025: New crossover, release date, and what to expect

Call of Duty and Squid Game are teaming up for an exciting crossover in January 2025, bringing thrilling new content to Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Dec 04 2024, 15:37 IST
Call of Duty teams up with Netflix to bring Squid Game to Black Ops 6. (YouTube, @squidgame)

Call of Duty is set to collaborate with Netflix, bringing the global sensation Squid Game to Black Ops 6 and Warzone in January 2025. The announcement came via a teaser trailer, where a Call of Duty Operator discovers an envelope marked with Squid Game symbols, teasing an exciting crossover event. This partnership will coincide with the release of Squid Game Season 2, which premieres on Netflix on December 26. This marks another instance of Call of Duty joining forces with popular franchises, following past crossovers with Tomb Raider, Crash Bandicoot, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

What the Call of Duty and Squid Game Crossover Will Bring

While details about the collaboration remain limited, fans can expect the event to arrive early next year in Black Ops 6 and Warzone. The teaser only hints at the addition of premium romper-suit-style cosmetics, but no further gameplay features have been confirmed yet.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

