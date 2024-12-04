Squid Game coming to Call of Duty in 2025: New crossover, release date, and what to expect

Call of Duty is set to collaborate with Netflix, bringing the global sensation Squid Game to Black Ops 6 and Warzone in January 2025. The announcement came via a teaser trailer, where a Call of Duty Operator discovers an envelope marked with Squid Game symbols, teasing an exciting crossover event. This partnership will coincide with the release of Squid Game Season 2, which premieres on Netflix on December 26. This marks another instance of Call of Duty joining forces with popular franchises, following past crossovers with Tomb Raider, Crash Bandicoot, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

What the Call of Duty and Squid Game Crossover Will Bring

While details about the collaboration remain limited, fans can expect the event to arrive early next year in Black Ops 6 and Warzone. The teaser only hints at the addition of premium romper-suit-style cosmetics, but no further gameplay features have been confirmed yet.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: Squid Game Season 2: Lee Jung-jae starrer South Korean thriller series to stream on Netflix on this date…

Netflix is also expanding Squid Game's digital presence with the launch of Squid Game Unleashed, a multiplayer "party royale" game for iOS and Android, set to release on December 17. This game will be available for Netflix subscribers as part of the company's push into the gaming space, which currently includes over 80 games in development. However, one of Netflix's most anticipated projects, a AAA title from former Halo creative lead Joseph Staten, has been cancelled.

Also read: You don't need a PS5 to play games on PS Portal anymore because..

The collaboration between Squid Game and Call of Duty comes at an exciting time for the gaming industry. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 recently set a record for the highest number of Game Pass subscriber additions on launch day, surpassing Starfield's previous record. The game is available across multiple platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Also read: Steam Autumn Sale 2024: Huge discounts on popular games like Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 5, and more

As for Squid Game, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed that the series will conclude with its third season, which is expected in 2025. No official release date for the final season has been confirmed yet.