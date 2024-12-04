Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News KRAFTON India to launch CookieRun India game on December 11 with localised features- All details

KRAFTON India is set to launch CookieRun India, a culturally inspired mobile game, on December 11 which combines casual gameplay with Indian flavours for a unique experience.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Dec 04 2024, 19:57 IST
CookieRun India
KRAFTON India announces CookieRun India, a new game launching on December 11 for mobile users. (KRAFTON India)

KRAFTON India in collaboration with Devsisters has unveiled a new mobile game, CookieRun India, set to launch on December 11, 2024. This announcement follows the company's success with Battlegrounds Mobile India and other popular titles in the Indian gaming market. The game has already attracted 1 million pre-registrations and will be available for Android and iOS users.

CookieRun India Game: Localised Features for Indian Gamers

CookieRun India is designed specifically for Indian players, blending elements of the internationally popular CookieRun series with culturally relevant features. The game introduces cookie characters inspired by well-known Indian sweets like Gulab Jamun and Kaju Katli, alongside localized in-game events that aim to provide a more immersive experience.

“We are excited to bring CookieRun India to the Indian audience and are thrilled with the response so far. The game combines casual fun with familiar Indian elements, offering a new take on the series,” said Minu Lee, Head of Publishing at KRAFTON India. He also emphasised KRAFTON India's focus on expanding its presence in India, planning to launch 3-4 new titles in 2025. The company aims to support local gaming talent and make strategic investments to contribute to the growth of the Indian gaming industry.

In 2024, KRAFTON India achieved major milestones with BGMI reaching over 200 million downloads and setting records in esports viewership. Other successful launches, such as Bullet Echo India and Road to Valor: Empires, showcase the company's commitment to delivering engaging, localised gaming experiences in India.

Looking ahead, KRAFTON India intends to continue expanding its portfolio, aiming for 3-4 new game releases in 2025. The company will also focus on fostering game development talent through programs like the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI) and plans to invest over $140 million in Indian startups.

With the release of CookieRun India, KRAFTON India is set to further strengthen its position in the Indian gaming market, continuing its efforts to create games tailored to the preferences of local players.

First Published Date: 04 Dec, 19:57 IST
