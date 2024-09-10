 GTA 6 release date unchanged for now, Rockstar Games employees deny 2026 delay rumours | Gaming News
Recent rumours claim GTA 6 might be delayed to 2026, but Rockstar employees and journalist Jason Schreier deny any confirmation of such a delay.

By: HT TECH
Sep 10 2024, 12:29 IST
Recent rumours about GTA 6 being delayed to 2026 have been denied by Rockstar employees. (Rockstar Games)

Recent rumours suggesting that Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) might be postponed to 2026 instead of its initially planned release in fall 2025 have been circulating online. The speculation arose partly because Rockstar Games has not made any recent announcements about the game. Despite these rumours, current reports indicate that there is no confirmed delay at this time.

Jason Schreier's Report on Rumors

On September 9, 2024, prominent journalist Jason Schreier addressed these concerns on X. Schreier shared that he had spoken with six Rockstar Games employees, none of whom had any information suggesting that the game's release would be pushed to 2026. However, Schreier noted that a delay cannot be ruled out entirely due to the game's scale and complexity.

GTA 6 Current Information on Potential Delay

Schreier reported that the employees he contacted did not have any knowledge of a delay. He pointed out that while the game's ambitious nature could lead to a shift in the release date, there has been no official communication about such a delay. “It's a big, ambitious game, and it could potentially slip,” Schreier stated. “There's still too much time to make any definitive statements.”

GTA 6 Delay Rumor

In a follow-up, Schreier clarified that the Rockstar employees he spoke with had not been informed of any delay. However, he acknowledged that the executive team at Rockstar could have made a decision to postpone the release without notifying the broader team. Schreier reassured fans that, based on available information, the current rumours of a 2026 release are unfounded.

The rumours began when an X account, @billsyliamgta, made a now-deleted post suggesting that the game had been delayed, citing unnamed sources. Schreier's update serves as a reminder for gamers to remain cautious and sceptical of unverified information until official announcements are made by Rockstar Games.

