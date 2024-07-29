 GTA 6 release date will not be impacted by video game actors’ Gen AI strike - Here’s why [Explained] | Gaming News
GTA fans, you need not worry about the ongoing SAG-AFTRA actors' strike. Read on to know why.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jul 29 2024, 16:25 IST
GTA 6
GTA 6 is expected to be released sometime in fall 2025. (Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 Release Date: While we still don't have a release date for GTA 6, it is widely expected to launch sometime in the fall of 2025, before the holiday season. But what if it were to be delayed further due to the ongoing video game actor strikes that have troubled the industry? This would certainly disappoint many fans, but fortunately, there's good news: the GTA 6 release date may not be affected after all.

Why Video Game Voice Actors' Strike Doesn't Affect GTA 6

If you aren't aware, SAG-AFTRA actors went on strike last week due to the effects of generative AI. However, as first reported by Kotaku, this strike won't impact the development of Rockstar's GTA 6, as it is exempt from it. Kotaku confirmed this with a spokesperson from the publishers involved in the strike. “I can confirm GTA VI is exempt,” the spokesperson told Kotaku.

It was also revealed that any game, other than GTA 6, that was in development before September 2023 is also exempt from the strike. This is good news for fans, as this issue will not cause delays in the GTA 6 launch. That said, Rockstar hasn't announced a formal release date, but past communications surrounding the parent company's financials, hint at a release in autumn 2025. 

Video Game Actors' Strike: Why Are They Against Generative AI?

Actors across the industry are concerned about generative AI and its ability to be trained on their performances without compensation. Many of these actions are allegedly being carried out without consent and disclosure. This is a genuine concern and applies to other industries as well, including publishing, where publishers are also worried about AI companies using their videos and articles to train their AI models.

First Published Date: 29 Jul, 16:25 IST
