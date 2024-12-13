GTA 6 secures ‘Most Anticipated Game’ title at The Game Awards 2024: Here’s what you need to know

The Game Awards 2024: Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) has been recognised as the “Most Anticipated Game” at The Game Awards 2024. Competing against strong contenders like Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, Ghost of Yotei, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, and Monster Hunter Wilds, Rockstar Games' upcoming title emerged victorious. The game, which targets a Fall 2025 release window, has fueled significant excitement within the gaming community.

Last month, GTA 6 also claimed the Most Wanted Game honor at the Golden Joystick Awards. While fans expected a similar moment of triumph at The Game Awards 2024 with an acceptance speech by a Rockstar representative, the ceremony unfolded differently.

With its release window on the horizon, Grand Theft Auto enthusiasts are eager for fresh updates, including trailers or screenshots, in the near future. The announcement of the Most Anticipated Game award reignited discussions across social media, with fans speculating about what's next for the long-awaited sequel.

GTA 6 Outpaces Major Contenders for the Title

On November 19, 2024, The Game Awards announced GTA 6 as a nominee for its Most Anticipated Game category through a post on X. Despite the high-profile competitors, fans expressed confidence in GTA 6's chances. Social media buzz suggested widespread belief that Rockstar's title would clinch the award.

Some fans anticipated a new trailer to accompany the win, but the ceremony ended without such updates. The lack of recent reveals has left the community eager for news, especially since the first trailer premiered over a year ago. Beyond the initial preview, the Fall 2025 release window was confirmed during a Take-Two Interactive earnings call in May, leaving gamers hungry for additional insights.

Insider Predicts Possible Delay for GTA 6 Release

In related news, Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier suggested that GTA 6 might not meet its planned Fall 2025 release. Speaking on Kinda Funny Games Daily, Schreier expressed doubts, noting Rockstar's track record of delays. He referred to Red Dead Redemption 2 as an example, recalling its initial 2017 target before multiple delays pushed its release to 2018. Schreier's comments add a layer of uncertainty for fans as they await the next chapter in the Grand Theft Auto series.

With the hype surrounding GTA 6 at its peak, players remain hopeful for updates and prepare for potential changes in its anticipated timeline.