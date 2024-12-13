Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News GTA 6 secures ‘Most Anticipated Game’ title at The Game Awards 2024: Here’s what you need to know

GTA 6 secures ‘Most Anticipated Game’ title at The Game Awards 2024: Here’s what you need to know

GTA 6 has won the Most Anticipated Game award at The Game Awards 2024, beating out strong competitors, while fans eagerly await more updates ahead of its 2025 release.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Dec 13 2024, 11:18 IST
Icon
GTA 6 leaked screenshots spark massive speculation: When will the long awaited trailer finally drop?
image caption
1/6 Fans of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) are eagerly waiting for the release of the second trailer, but the excitement is mixed with uncertainty as recent leaks get debunked. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
2/6 For months, GTA fans have speculated about the release of the second trailer using various theories like moon cycles, in-game license plates, and even magic 8-ball tattoos, but none have been successful so far. (Rockstar Games )
GTA 6
3/6 A new leak surfaced on December 1 when the official YouTube playlist for GTA 6's reveal trailer was updated, sparking hopes for an imminent release of the second trailer. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
4/6 However, it was revealed that the playlist update was caused by a bug on YouTube's end, not by any actual trailer update. The playlist is unlisted and receives updates frequently due to a bug. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
5/6 Despite this, fans still anticipate the release of the second trailer. With the anniversary of the first trailer approaching on December 4, the speculation about a release continues. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
6/6 While some fans hope for a trailer debut at the Game Awards on December 12, Rockstar Games is known for avoiding major industry events. The second trailer could come anytime before the end of 2025, as GTA 6 remains on track for release. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
icon View all Images
GTA 6 secures ‘Most Anticipated Game’ title at The Game Awards 2024: Here’s what you need to know (@thegameawards)

The Game Awards 2024: Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) has been recognised as the “Most Anticipated Game” at The Game Awards 2024. Competing against strong contenders like Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, Ghost of Yotei, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, and Monster Hunter Wilds, Rockstar Games' upcoming title emerged victorious. The game, which targets a Fall 2025 release window, has fueled significant excitement within the gaming community.

Last month, GTA 6 also claimed the Most Wanted Game honor at the Golden Joystick Awards. While fans expected a similar moment of triumph at The Game Awards 2024 with an acceptance speech by a Rockstar representative, the ceremony unfolded differently.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 5G
  • Cobalt Violet
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹91,999
Check details

Also read: The Game Awards 2024: Astrobot wins Game of the Year – Check list of winners and major reveals

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

With its release window on the horizon, Grand Theft Auto enthusiasts are eager for fresh updates, including trailers or screenshots, in the near future. The announcement of the Most Anticipated Game award reignited discussions across social media, with fans speculating about what's next for the long-awaited sequel.

GTA 6 Outpaces Major Contenders for the Title

On November 19, 2024, The Game Awards announced GTA 6 as a nominee for its Most Anticipated Game category through a post on X. Despite the high-profile competitors, fans expressed confidence in GTA 6's chances. Social media buzz suggested widespread belief that Rockstar's title would clinch the award.

Some fans anticipated a new trailer to accompany the win, but the ceremony ended without such updates. The lack of recent reveals has left the community eager for news, especially since the first trailer premiered over a year ago. Beyond the initial preview, the Fall 2025 release window was confirmed during a Take-Two Interactive earnings call in May, leaving gamers hungry for additional insights.

Also read: GTA 6 release date could be pushed to 2026, says insider amid growing speculation and uncertainty

Insider Predicts Possible Delay for GTA 6 Release

In related news, Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier suggested that GTA 6 might not meet its planned Fall 2025 release. Speaking on Kinda Funny Games Daily, Schreier expressed doubts, noting Rockstar's track record of delays. He referred to Red Dead Redemption 2 as an example, recalling its initial 2017 target before multiple delays pushed its release to 2018. Schreier's comments add a layer of uncertainty for fans as they await the next chapter in the Grand Theft Auto series.

Also read: YouTube now lets you enjoy games with friends in real-time, know how

With the hype surrounding GTA 6 at its peak, players remain hopeful for updates and prepare for potential changes in its anticipated timeline.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Dec, 11:18 IST
Trending: garena free fire max redeem codes for october 18: diwali faded wheel event garena free fire max redeem codes for october 21: check out diwali lucky draw event gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: access latest codes now red dead redemption 3 speculation ignites as rob wiethoff drops hints about future directions gta san andreas definitive edition to exit ps plus free games on this date- all details garena free fire max redeem codes for october 14: diwali event 2024 are here red dead redemption pc port to launch soon at $49.99; is it worth the price for gamers? gta 6 may face intense rivalry as former rockstar founder’s mindseye enters gaming arena grand theft hamlet: fan made film blends shakespeare and gaming, coming soon to theatres
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 release date could be pushed to 2026, says insider amid growing speculation and uncertainty
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 12: Pushpa 2 event Guide, know about all rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 12: Pushpa 2 event Guide, know about all rewards
Black Myth: Wukong

Black Myth: Wukong update brings Boss Rush mode, new equipment, and journeyer’s chart for players
YouTube Games

YouTube now lets you enjoy games with friends in real-time, know how
PlayStation

PlayStation turns 30: How to claim free game gift and more

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets