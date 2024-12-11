Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News YouTube now lets you enjoy games with friends in real-time, know how

YouTube now lets you enjoy games with friends in real-time, know how

YouTube's Playables now lets you enjoy real-time multiplayer gaming with friends. Explore free games like Ludo Club and Magic Tiles 3 on desktop or mobile.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Dec 11 2024, 12:45 IST
YouTube adds multiplayer features to Playables, letting users play games with friends on desktop and mobile. (YouTube)

YouTube has expanded its Playables feature, allowing users to play games with friends in real-time. Initially launched in late 2023, Playables offered a collection of free games available through the YouTube app and on the web. After a period of limited testing, the feature became accessible to users in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia earlier this year. Now, YouTube is testing a new multiplayer option for select games.

The platform has started offering multiplayer support with two games: Ludo Club and Magic Tiles 3. Users can play these games against others on both desktop and mobile devices. According to YouTube, the multiplayer mode enables real-time gameplay with other users, with plans to extend the feature to more titles in the future.

YouTube Playables: How Multiplayer Works

In a recent blog post, YouTube shared details about the new multiplayer feature, stating, "We're beginning to test a new multiplayer feature for a few select games on YouTube Playables." The feature currently supports Ludo Club, a board game, and Magic Tiles 3, a music rhythm game. The Ludo Club game offers the option to play with friends or random users, and includes a basic chat function with emojis and pre-configured messages. The multiplayer mode for Magic Tiles 3 has not been fully launched, so it remains unclear whether it will have similar features.

YouTube has been steadily growing its Playables library, which now includes over 130 titles across various genres such as Action, Arcade, Brain & Puzzle, Trivia & Word, Racing, Simulation, and Sports. Unlike Netflix Games, YouTube Playables does not require a YouTube Premium subscription, making it available to all users.

How to Access YouTube Playables

To try the multiplayer feature, simply visit the YouTube app or website, select Playables under the Explore tab, and start playing. The service is free and does not require any additional subscriptions.

In addition to Playables, Google is rolling out other updates, including new features for the Play Store, Google Chat, and Google Photos, further enhancing user experience across its platforms.

First Published Date: 11 Dec, 12:44 IST
