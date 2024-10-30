 GTA 6 sparks console rivalry as Microsoft remains silent amid Sony's bold new PS5 Pro | Gaming News
Home Gaming Gaming News GTA 6 sparks console rivalry as Microsoft remains silent amid Sony's bold new PS5 Pro

GTA 6 sparks console rivalry as Microsoft remains silent amid Sony's bold new PS5 Pro

As the launch of GTA 6 approaches, Xbox faces challenges amidst Sony's new PS5 Pro release and ongoing concerns about console performance and pricing.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 30 2024, 11:34 IST
Icon
GTA 6: Five game changing innovations set to redefine the Grand Theft Auto experience
image caption
1/11 The upcoming release of GTA 6 next year has gamers buzzing with excitement. The game, a highly awaited sequel in the Grand Theft Auto series, is expected to set new standards in gaming. This excitement is driven by the significant gap since the last title and anticipated technological advancements. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
2/11 A Massive Game World: GTA 6 will introduce players to Leonida, a fictional state inspired by Florida. The initial trailer highlights the meticulous detail put into this new setting. Rockstar Games promises this will be the largest and most immersive game world in the series, with added layers such as social media integration. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
3/11 No Limits from Last-Gen Consoles: Set for a Fall 2025 release, GTA 6 will launch exclusively on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. This move means Rockstar can fully leverage the capabilities of current-generation consoles without constraints from older hardware, aiming to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
4/11 Enhanced NPC Density: GTA 6 appears to advance the game’s realism with high NPC density. The trailer features bustling areas like Ocean Drive, packed with detailed and varied NPCs. This level of detail enhances immersion and sets a new benchmark for character density in the series. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
5/11 Stunning Visuals and Lighting: The trailer for GTA 6 reveals exceptional visual effects. Detailed character models and dynamic environments create a lifelike gaming experience. The game’s lighting effects, with vibrant hues reflecting different times of day, elevate the visual presentation beyond many modern titles. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
6/11 The upcoming release of GTA 6 next year has gamers buzzing with excitement. The game, a highly awaited sequel in the Grand Theft Auto series, is expected to set new standards in gaming. This excitement is driven by the significant gap since the last title and anticipated technological advancements. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
7/11 A Massive Game World: GTA 6 will introduce players to Leonida, a fictional state inspired by Florida. The initial trailer highlights the meticulous detail put into this new setting. Rockstar Games promises this will be the largest and most immersive game world in the series, with added layers such as social media integration. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
8/11 No Limits from Last-Gen Consoles: Set for a Fall 2025 release, GTA 6 will launch exclusively on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. This move means Rockstar can fully leverage the capabilities of current-generation consoles without constraints from older hardware, aiming to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
9/11 Enhanced NPC Density: GTA 6 appears to advance the game’s realism with high NPC density. The trailer features bustling areas like Ocean Drive, packed with detailed and varied NPCs. This level of detail enhances immersion and sets a new benchmark for character density in the series. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
10/11 Stunning Visuals and Lighting: The trailer for GTA 6 reveals exceptional visual effects. Detailed character models and dynamic environments create a lifelike gaming experience. The game’s lighting effects, with vibrant hues reflecting different times of day, elevate the visual presentation beyond many modern titles. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
11/11 Rockstar Games' Legacy of Innovation: Rockstar Games is known for pushing the boundaries of gaming, with each release setting new standards. Red Dead Redemption 2 remains a testament to their technical prowess. GTA 6 is expected to continue this trend, potentially marking a generational leap in gaming technology. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
icon View all Images
Xbox and Sony face tough choices as GTA 6’s 2025 launch challenges current console capabilities. (REUTERS)

The anticipation for GTA 6 has intensified since the release of its first trailer, which revealed a 2025 launch date. Following the massive success of GTA 5, the upcoming title has garnered immense interest among gamers. With the release approaching, both Microsoft and Sony have begun preparing for its impact.

Sony Prepares with PS5 Pro

While GTA 6 will eventually appear on PC, players should prepare for a lengthy wait. The PC versions of GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 were not available until over a year after their console launches. Therefore, gamers eager to play GTA 6 at launch must rely on either the Xbox Series X/S or PlayStation 5. Although these consoles offer considerable performance, the extensive scope of GTA 6 will test their capabilities. While Sony has announced plans for the game's launch, Microsoft remains silent, raising concerns.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details

Also read: New games on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC: This is when to download Dragon Age and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

In September, Sony revealed the PS5 Pro, which features improved GPU capabilities, enhanced ray tracing, and optimised frame rates. This new console will launch on November 21, 2024, aligning closely with GTA 6's expected release. Rumours suggest that Sony has secured marketing rights for GTA 6, which may highlight the PS5 Pro's performance.

Also read: GTA 6 fans anticipate trailer 2 release amid leaks, hints, and growing speculation of holiday surprise

Mixed Reactions to Sony's Price Tag

However, Sony faces criticism for the PS5 Pro's price, set at $699.99, approximately $200 more than the Xbox Series X and $250 more than the standard PS5. Despite its advanced features, players question the value, especially considering the lack of a disc drive and potential limitations in running GTA 6 at optimal settings.

Also read: GTA 6 screenshot reveals stunning detail; Fans eagerly anticipate more insights before launch

Xbox Holds Off on Upgrades

Meanwhile, Microsoft has not announced any new console upgrades, leaving Xbox users frustrated. Although speculation surrounds potential mid-generation enhancements for the Xbox Series X and S, Microsoft appears to be biding its time. This cautious approach may help shift attention away from its current lack of exclusive titles.

As Microsoft refrains from introducing new hardware, the upcoming launch of GTA 6 poses a significant test for the Xbox Series X, particularly with the less powerful Series S. While this strategy may mitigate immediate backlash against Microsoft, it risks pushing players toward Sony's more powerful PS5 Pro.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Oct, 11:34 IST
Tags:
Trending: garena free fire max redeem codes for october 18: diwali faded wheel event garena free fire max redeem codes for october 21: check out diwali lucky draw event gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: access latest codes now red dead redemption 3 speculation ignites as rob wiethoff drops hints about future directions gta san andreas definitive edition to exit ps plus free games on this date- all details garena free fire max redeem codes for october 14: diwali event 2024 are here red dead redemption pc port to launch soon at $49.99; is it worth the price for gamers? gta 6 may face intense rivalry as former rockstar founder’s mindseye enters gaming arena grand theft hamlet: fan made film blends shakespeare and gaming, coming soon to theatres
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 sparks console rivalry as Microsoft remains silent amid Sony's bold new PS5 Pro
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 30: New Faded Wheel event is here

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 30: New Faded Wheel event is here
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 29: Diwali Box Drop Event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 29: Diwali Box Drop Event rewards
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 28: Mystical Ring event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 28: Mystical Ring event rewards
New games on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC: This is when to download Dragon Age and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

New games on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC: This is when to download Dragon Age and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets