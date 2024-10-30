GTA 6 sparks console rivalry as Microsoft remains silent amid Sony's bold new PS5 Pro

The anticipation for GTA 6 has intensified since the release of its first trailer, which revealed a 2025 launch date. Following the massive success of GTA 5, the upcoming title has garnered immense interest among gamers. With the release approaching, both Microsoft and Sony have begun preparing for its impact.

Sony Prepares with PS5 Pro

While GTA 6 will eventually appear on PC, players should prepare for a lengthy wait. The PC versions of GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 were not available until over a year after their console launches. Therefore, gamers eager to play GTA 6 at launch must rely on either the Xbox Series X/S or PlayStation 5. Although these consoles offer considerable performance, the extensive scope of GTA 6 will test their capabilities. While Sony has announced plans for the game's launch, Microsoft remains silent, raising concerns.

In September, Sony revealed the PS5 Pro, which features improved GPU capabilities, enhanced ray tracing, and optimised frame rates. This new console will launch on November 21, 2024, aligning closely with GTA 6's expected release. Rumours suggest that Sony has secured marketing rights for GTA 6, which may highlight the PS5 Pro's performance.

Mixed Reactions to Sony's Price Tag

However, Sony faces criticism for the PS5 Pro's price, set at $699.99, approximately $200 more than the Xbox Series X and $250 more than the standard PS5. Despite its advanced features, players question the value, especially considering the lack of a disc drive and potential limitations in running GTA 6 at optimal settings.

Xbox Holds Off on Upgrades

Meanwhile, Microsoft has not announced any new console upgrades, leaving Xbox users frustrated. Although speculation surrounds potential mid-generation enhancements for the Xbox Series X and S, Microsoft appears to be biding its time. This cautious approach may help shift attention away from its current lack of exclusive titles.

As Microsoft refrains from introducing new hardware, the upcoming launch of GTA 6 poses a significant test for the Xbox Series X, particularly with the less powerful Series S. While this strategy may mitigate immediate backlash against Microsoft, it risks pushing players toward Sony's more powerful PS5 Pro.