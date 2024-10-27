New games on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC: This is when to download Dragon Age and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Gamers can look forward to exciting new releases this October, including "Dragon Age: The Veilguard" and "Call of Duty: Black Ops 6," available on multiple platforms.
Gaming enthusiasts have fresh titles to explore on PlayStation 5, Xbox X/S, and PC this October. The latest entries include "Dragon Age: The Veilguard" and "Call of Duty: Black Ops 6," each bringing a unique storyline and gameplay experience. Here's a breakdown of what each game offers and when to expect their availability.
Dragon Age: The Veilguard
"Dragon Age: The Veilguard," developed by BioWare, marks a long-awaited addition to the beloved Dragon Age series. Set in the mythical land of Thedas, players face a realm disrupted by ancient Elven gods. The mission requires assembling a team of fighters, rogues, and mages to counter the gods' uprising and battle monstrous threats unleashed upon the world. Players can expect BioWare's signature style of narrative-driven gameplay, with extensive character interactions and potential cameos from past heroes in the series.
"Dragon Age: The Veilguard" launches on Thursday, October 31, and will be accessible on PlayStation 5, Xbox X/S, and PC.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Meanwhile, "Call of Duty: Black Ops 6" brings back Activision's well-known franchise with a new twist on the Black Ops storyline. Set in the 1990s during the Gulf War, the game follows Marine vet Frank Woods and his team as they discover a shadowy conspiracy within the CIA. With new maps designed for multiplayer skirmishes, players can also join forces to combat waves of zombies. The title offers 16 fresh maps for online multiplayer and expands on the franchise's history of intense action and unexpected plot developments.
"Call of Duty: Black Ops 6" became available for download on October 25 across Xbox X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC platforms.
Epic Games Store Free Titles for October 31
In addition to these major releases, the Epic Games Store will provide free games for October 31, including "Witch It" and "Ghostwire: Tokyo." While players anticipated Halloween-themed releases, October's list largely deviated from horror. Titles offered include "Bear and Breakfast," "Outliver: Tribulation," "Empyrion: Galactic Survival," "Invincible Presents: Atom Eve," and "Kardboard Kings: Card Shop Simulator." The most seasonally fitting title, "Outliver: Tribulation," combines elements of survival-horror and Soulslike genres, bringing eerie gameplay suitable for the Halloween season.
These new and free releases mark a diverse month in gaming, with players able to enjoy both fresh storylines and complimentary titles across major platforms.
