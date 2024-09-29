GTA 6 trailer 2 may release next week: Rockstar Games ignites excitement among fans with marketing push

Rumours suggest that fans can expect the second trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 to drop soon. The speculation centres around a clue from a recent update to GTA Online. In late July, Rockstar Games released the Pizza Delivery update, which featured a trailer showcasing a delivery bike. Observant fans spotted “OCT 4” on the bike's licence plate, fueling theories that Rockstar plans to unveil the new trailer on October 4. If this speculation holds true, the GTA 6 Trailer 2 will debut next Friday.

Rockstar Prepares for GTA 6 Marketing Push

While some may view this upcoming trailer release as hopeful thinking, Rockstar has confirmed that it will ramp up its marketing efforts for GTA 6. The studio is taking concrete steps to prepare for the launch.

Also read

Rockstar Dundee is actively searching for a Screenshot Capture Artist to join its team in Scotland. This job opportunity emphasises the need for someone to capture gameplay footage for marketing purposes. The job description outlines the role's focus on creating still images from gameplay, similar to the work of a photographer but in a digital 3D environment.

The job listing states, “This position is responsible for capturing still footage of gameplay for use in marketing campaigns as well as in the games themselves,” Express reported. The successful candidate will need to navigate virtual camera controls to create captivating scenes and shots. Rockstar seeks someone passionate about games and capable of executing creative directions as needed.

GTA 6 Set in Fictional Leonida State

GTA 6 will take players to the fictional state of Leonida, which draws inspiration from Florida. Rockstar describes this new setting as “home to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City and beyond.” The upcoming game promises to be the most immersive entry in the Grand Theft Auto series so far.

The first trailer offered fans a glimpse of some locations on the map from an aerial view, including areas modelled after the Florida Keys and beaches. Additionally, the trailer hinted at an innovative feature that could expand gameplay in ways not seen before.

As the release date approaches, anticipation for GTA 6 continues to build, and players eagerly await the next chapter in this iconic series. With a new trailer on the horizon, excitement for what's next in the world of Grand Theft Auto is palpable.