 GTA 6 trailer 2 may release next week: Rockstar Games ignites excitement among fans with marketing push
GTA 6 trailer 2 may release next week: Rockstar Games ignites excitement among fans with marketing push

Rockstar Games is expected to release the second GTA 6 trailer soon, as marketing efforts ramp up, fueling excitement for the highly anticipated game.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 29 2024, 15:00 IST
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
GTA 6 trailer 2 may release next week: Rockstar Games ignites excitement among fans with marketing push
1/5 Two protagonists - Grand Theft Auto games have always had one playable character but that could change with GTA 6. Leaks claim it could have two protagonists in a Bonnie and Clyde type of setting – one male and one female named Jason and Lucia who were seen holding up a diner together. If true, GTA 6 would also become the first GTA game to have a female protagonist. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 trailer 2 may release next week: Rockstar Games ignites excitement among fans with marketing push
2/5 Hacking - GTA 6 might also borrow a couple of hacking-related features from Watch Dogs. A leak by Tom Henderson revealed that the female protagonist Lucia might carry hacking devices such as Tracker Jammer, Immobilizer Bypass, USB Drive, and Auto Dialer which might help hack vehicles. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 trailer 2 may release next week: Rockstar Games ignites excitement among fans with marketing push
3/5 Enterable buildings - GTA 6’s Vice City could feature a vast number of buildings that players could not only enter but also interact with. According to leaks, the GTA 6 would get supermarkets, bars, clubs, pawn shops, restaurants, as well as apartments that players can enter. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 trailer 2 may release next week: Rockstar Games ignites excitement among fans with marketing push
4/5 Police recognition system - Like Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 6 might also feature a witness and police recognition system. In the Hank’s Waffles robbery video, the text below the wanted level reads ‘Full description’ meaning that the police have a full description of the character. Once the character enters a police vehicle, the status changes from no vehicle description to full vehicle description. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 trailer 2 may release next week: Rockstar Games ignites excitement among fans with marketing push
5/5 Money laundering - Earning money through white-collar crime could be possible in GTA 6. It could reportedly 6 have purchasable properties and businesses that could be used for money laundering. A washing machine symbol with a ‘$’ sign was noticed at the car wash property in Hank’s Waffles video. Therefore, players might be able to buy properties with the sole purpose of money laundering in the game. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 trailer 2 may release next week: Rockstar Games ignites excitement among fans with marketing push
Rockstar Games may release the second GTA 6 trailer next week, fueling excitement among eager fans. (Rockstar Games)

Rumours suggest that fans can expect the second trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 to drop soon. The speculation centres around a clue from a recent update to GTA Online. In late July, Rockstar Games released the Pizza Delivery update, which featured a trailer showcasing a delivery bike. Observant fans spotted “OCT 4” on the bike's licence plate, fueling theories that Rockstar plans to unveil the new trailer on October 4. If this speculation holds true, the GTA 6 Trailer 2 will debut next Friday.

Rockstar Prepares for GTA 6 Marketing Push

While some may view this upcoming trailer release as hopeful thinking, Rockstar has confirmed that it will ramp up its marketing efforts for GTA 6. The studio is taking concrete steps to prepare for the launch. 

Also read: GTA 6 new leak reveals massive gameplay, shorter main story, and endless side content for players- Details

Rockstar Dundee is actively searching for a Screenshot Capture Artist to join its team in Scotland. This job opportunity emphasises the need for someone to capture gameplay footage for marketing purposes. The job description outlines the role's focus on creating still images from gameplay, similar to the work of a photographer but in a digital 3D environment. 

The job listing states, “This position is responsible for capturing still footage of gameplay for use in marketing campaigns as well as in the games themselves,” Express reported. The successful candidate will need to navigate virtual camera controls to create captivating scenes and shots. Rockstar seeks someone passionate about games and capable of executing creative directions as needed.

Also read: GTA Online players gear up for Zombie survival mode in North Yankton this October

GTA 6 Set in Fictional Leonida State

GTA 6 will take players to the fictional state of Leonida, which draws inspiration from Florida. Rockstar describes this new setting as “home to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City and beyond.” The upcoming game promises to be the most immersive entry in the Grand Theft Auto series so far.

The first trailer offered fans a glimpse of some locations on the map from an aerial view, including areas modelled after the Florida Keys and beaches. Additionally, the trailer hinted at an innovative feature that could expand gameplay in ways not seen before.

Also read: Microsoft set to merge Xbox and Game Pass apps on iOS devices

As the release date approaches, anticipation for GTA 6 continues to build, and players eagerly await the next chapter in this iconic series. With a new trailer on the horizon, excitement for what's next in the world of Grand Theft Auto is palpable.

First Published Date: 29 Sep, 15:00 IST
Trending: gta 6 new leak reveals massive gameplay, shorter main story, and endless side content for players- details
