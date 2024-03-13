 GTA 6 Trailer 2 on the way? Rockstar Games updates ‘Videos’ page, sparking frenzy on social media | Gaming News
GTA 6 Trailer 2 on the way? Rockstar Games updates 'Videos' page, sparking frenzy on social media

GTA 6 Trailer 2 on the way? Rockstar Games updates ‘Videos’ page, sparking frenzy on social media

Anticipation for GTA 6 Trailer 2 builds as Rockstar Games updates the ‘Videos’ page on its website, hinting at upcoming developments.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 13 2024, 17:56 IST
Icon
5 notable things we saw in the GTA 6 trailer: Release date, characters, location and more
image caption
1/5 Based in Vice City - Rockstar Games has brought back Grand Theft Auto to Vice City, its own fictional take on Miami but not for the first time. Vice City was first introduced in 2002’s GTA: Vice City. GTA 6’s open world is set in the state of Leonida and will feature iconic locations from the previous game such as Vice Beaches, Kelly County, Hamlet, Port Gellhorn, and more.  (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
2/5 Two playable characters - We now know that GTA 6 will feature two protagonists - Lucia, and an unnamed male character, which leaks say is named Jason. It would be the first time in the HD universe that the Grand Theft Auto series will get a playable female protagonist. While not many details were revealed, the two characters were shown committing multiple crimes, hinting at a possible Bonnie & Clyde relationship. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
3/5 New features - As seen in the GTA 6 trailer, the game will feature a vast range of vehicles. Apart from traditional vehicles such as cars, trucks, boats, planes, helicopters, bikes, jet skis, and yachts, GTA 6 might also feature quad bikes, biplanes, hover boats, amphibious trucks, monster trucks, and cruise ships. Car customization might also be heavily featured in the game, with possible street racing returning. Players might also be able to join up at car meets. GTA 6 will also feature three gangs, with two of them already being named. There are a lot of animals too, with crocodiles and dogs already seen in the trailer. And yes, GTA 6 will feature DJs. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
4/5 Inclusion of social media - GTA 6 will feature social media, as seen in the trailer. Social media posts can be seen, with players potentially being able to record themselves and post the clips online for the world to see. Moreover, GTA 6 is also likely to feature real-time reporting of events, as footage of crimes committed by the protagonists was shown in the trailer. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
5/5 Release timeline, platforms - After years of waiting, we finally know the release timeline of GTA 6. Rockstar Games has announced that GTA 6 will be released in 2025, almost 12 years after the launch of GTA 5. The company has also revealed that it will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S systems, meaning that PC players might have to wait before getting their hands on the next Grand Theft Auto game. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
icon View all Images
Could GTA 6 Trailer 2 be on the way? Check details. (Rockstar Games)

Ever since the first GTA 6 trailer was released, fans have been requesting Rockstar Games for more information about its upcoming game. Now, the Take-Two Interactive-owned company might be gearing up to release GTA 6 Trailer 2 and it has sparked a frenzy on social media. A massive hype was seen when Rockstar unveiled the GTA 6 trailer, with the video shattering records, becoming the most-watched non-music video in 24 hours. Could GTA 6 Trailer 2 spark the same excitement among Grand Theft Auto fans?

Also Read: GTA 6 fans fear narrative shift as Sweet Baby Inc's involvement sparks quality concerns

GTA 6 Trailer 2 anticipation builds

As per a post by @GTAVI_Countdown on X, Rockstar Games could be gearing up to release GTA 6 Trailer 2. What's the proof, you may ask? Rockstar has updated a page on its website from ‘Watch Trailer 1' to ‘Videos'. This suggests upcoming developments that could be happening soon.

So, when could the GTA 6 Trailer 2 come out? While it is not concrete, reports suggest that Rockstar could release the second GTA 6 trailer before May 2024, when Take-Two Interactive holds its quarterly earnings call.

As per the reports, Rockstar might also be rolling out GTA 6 preorders soon after adding the game to its ‘Games' list, where users can purchase games and related items. If previous trends are to go by, games are added to this list where they are made available for preorder.

Also Read: GTA 6 leak hints at a massive 320GB file!

GTA 6 new features

A recent report suggests that GTA 6 might get new features. One of them could be a  3vs3 basketball mode, adding variety to the gameplay. Leaks also suggest GTA 6 will include gore and dismemberment abilities, adding a new level of realism. It may also feature three stunning shades of sunset, enhancing the game's visual experience. Moreover, GTA 6 is also likely to feature real-time reporting of events, as footage of crimes committed by the protagonists was shown in the trailer.

First Published Date: 13 Mar, 17:56 IST
