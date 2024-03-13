GTA 6 Trailer 2 on the way? Rockstar Games updates ‘Videos’ page, sparking frenzy on social media

Ever since the first GTA 6 trailer was released, fans have been requesting Rockstar Games for more information about its upcoming game. Now, the Take-Two Interactive-owned company might be gearing up to release GTA 6 Trailer 2 and it has sparked a frenzy on social media. A massive hype was seen when Rockstar unveiled the GTA 6 trailer, with the video shattering records, becoming the most-watched non-music video in 24 hours. Could GTA 6 Trailer 2 spark the same excitement among Grand Theft Auto fans?

GTA 6 Trailer 2 anticipation builds

As per a post by @GTAVI_Countdown on X, Rockstar Games could be gearing up to release GTA 6 Trailer 2. What's the proof, you may ask? Rockstar has updated a page on its website from ‘Watch Trailer 1' to ‘Videos'. This suggests upcoming developments that could be happening soon.

So, when could the GTA 6 Trailer 2 come out? While it is not concrete, reports suggest that Rockstar could release the second GTA 6 trailer before May 2024, when Take-Two Interactive holds its quarterly earnings call.

As per the reports, Rockstar might also be rolling out GTA 6 preorders soon after adding the game to its ‘Games' list, where users can purchase games and related items. If previous trends are to go by, games are added to this list where they are made available for preorder.

GTA 6 new features

A recent report suggests that GTA 6 might get new features. One of them could be a 3vs3 basketball mode, adding variety to the gameplay. Leaks also suggest GTA 6 will include gore and dismemberment abilities, adding a new level of realism. It may also feature three stunning shades of sunset, enhancing the game's visual experience. Moreover, GTA 6 is also likely to feature real-time reporting of events, as footage of crimes committed by the protagonists was shown in the trailer.

