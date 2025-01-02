Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News GTA 6 will likely introduce this new gameplay element no one is talking about (Opinion)

Gender-specific dialogue from NPCs, different abilities, and more – these are the key gameplay differences you can expect in GTA 6. Here's what we think about it.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jan 02 2025, 17:32 IST
GTA 6 is shaping up to be an interesting entry in the franchise. (Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 is all set to be released later this year in 2025. So far, there have been a multitude of leaks that have shaped our opinion of what to expect from the game, including the game setting, the and protagonists, the kind of graphical fidelity you can expect, the kind of vehicles you can see, and how detailed the NPCs will be. However, there's one key detail that many may have missed, and that is the kind of gameplay experience you will have when playing or switching between the two protagonists, who are confirmed to be Jason and Lucia, reportedly inspired by Bonnie and Clyde. 

You will have the choice between both characters to play the game, and it is expected that you will be able to switch between them, just like you could in GTA V between Michael, Trevor, and Franklin. But have you thought about how the gameplay differences will be between playing both characters, especially considering the fact that one is female?

Also Read: GTA 6 footage and image leak from Rockstar Games offices sparks online buzz: Report

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Here's what we hope GTA 6 brings

GTA 6 is undoubtedly going to offer some of the most detailed and diverse ranges of NPCs. And of course, just like Red Dead Redemption 2, you will come across random events in the game. Now, imagine coming across different gameplay events based on different characters, which was also true for GTA 5. However, have you ever thought about how an NPC would behave if you showed up as Lucia instead of Jason?

Well, this could certainly be a possibility wherein NPCs treat you differently depending on which character you are controlling. Imagine being able to get into a certain area as Lucia and not Jason.

It is also possible—and we think it's rational to expect—that both characters will have different abilities, akin to GTA 5.

Expect a lot of gender-specific NPC dialogue

We think you should most likely expect a lot of gender-specific dialogue coming from NPCs, depending on what you do with them. We have seen a glimpse of the same in Red Dead Redemption 2, where NPCs would say different things to you depending on the time of day or the situation. So, imagine being Jason in the game, continuing a series of dialogue with a particular NPC you come across often, and the same for Lucia as well. This would certainly make the world more dynamic and lifelike, adding realism to the game.

Also Read: Squid Game Season 3 release date leaked: Know when to watch deadly game series on Netflix

Don't forget, this is the first you will play as a woman in a GTA game

So far, there have been no GTA games that have let you play as a female character. This could certainly mean that GTA 6 will be vastly different compared to previous GTA games. There will be new experiences, new activities to do, and, of course, the missions will differ accordingly. Imagine being able to outsmart enemies, infiltrate bases, and more—that's all a possibility.

First Published Date: 02 Jan, 17:32 IST
