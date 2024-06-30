 GTA Online adds Vice City inspired missions and more exciting content ahead of GTA 6 release | Gaming News
Home Gaming Gaming News GTA Online adds Vice City inspired missions and more exciting content ahead of GTA 6 release

GTA Online adds Vice City inspired missions and more exciting content ahead of GTA 6 release

Rockstar Games brings nostalgic features from GTA Vice City and San Andreas to GTA Online, with new missions, collectibles, and modes ahead of GTA 6's release.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 30 2024, 16:00 IST
Icon
5 notable things we saw in the GTA 6 trailer: Release date, characters, location and more
image caption
1/4 Based in Vice City - Rockstar Games has brought back Grand Theft Auto to Vice City, its own fictional take on Miami but not for the first time. Vice City was first introduced in 2002’s GTA: Vice City. GTA 6’s open world is set in the state of Leonida and will feature iconic locations from the previous game such as Vice Beaches, Kelly County, Hamlet, Port Gellhorn, and more.  (Rockstar Games)
GTA Online adds Vice City inspired missions and more exciting content ahead of GTA 6 release
2/4 New features - As seen in the GTA 6 trailer, the game will feature a vast range of vehicles. Apart from traditional vehicles such as cars, trucks, boats, planes, helicopters, bikes, jet skis, and yachts, GTA 6 might also feature quad bikes, biplanes, hover boats, amphibious trucks, monster trucks, and cruise ships. Car customization might also be heavily featured in the game, with possible street racing returning. Players might also be able to join up at car meets. GTA 6 will also feature three gangs, with two of them already being named. There are a lot of animals too, with crocodiles and dogs already seen in the trailer. And yes, GTA 6 will feature DJs. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
3/4 Inclusion of social media - GTA 6 will feature social media, as seen in the trailer. Social media posts can be seen, with players potentially being able to record themselves and post the clips online for the world to see. Moreover, GTA 6 is also likely to feature real-time reporting of events, as footage of crimes committed by the protagonists was shown in the trailer. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
4/4 Release timeline, platforms - After years of waiting, we finally know the release timeline of GTA 6. Rockstar Games has announced that GTA 6 will be released in 2025, almost 12 years after the launch of GTA 5. The company has also revealed that it will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S systems, meaning that PC players might have to wait before getting their hands on the next Grand Theft Auto game. (Rockstar Games)
GTA Online adds Vice City inspired missions and more exciting content ahead of GTA 6 release
icon View all Images
Rockstar Games is bringing nostalgic GTA Vice City features to GTA Online, adding excitement before GTA 6. (@RockstarGames)

Rockstar Games continues to keep Grand Theft Auto Online fresh and engaging even after a decade, as a new DLC titled Bottom Dollar Bounties brings in a slew of exciting content. Data miners have uncovered that this update includes throwback features inspired by the iconic GTA Vice City, offering a nostalgic experience for players.

Nostalgic Missions: Pizza This... Takes Players Back to Vice City

One of the standout additions is the "Pizza This..." mission, reminiscent of Vice City's beloved Pizza Boy task. In this new mission type, players will deliver pizzas across Los Santos, guided by a new icon on the mini-map. To complete these deliveries, players will use a brand-new vehicle, the Pegassi Faggio Sport Pizza, adorned with a "Pizza This..." logo on its delivery box. This new mission is a nod to fans eagerly awaiting the release of GTA 6, expected in 2025.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
4% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,999₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
7% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹148,900₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

Also read: Garena Free Fire Max tips and tricks: Here are 5 ways to prioritise survival over battle

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

But the nostalgic ride doesn't stop there. Another throwback feature set to join GTA Online is a new type of daily collectible, discovered by data miner @Floorbal__. This collectible requires players to spray LS Tags on various posters scattered across the map, earning cash and RP in return. This mechanic echoes the tag-spraying missions from GTA San Andreas, where players had to cover gang tags with their own spray paint.

Also read: GTA Online Halloween event to feature ghosts, UFO abductions, and new weather effects

New Adversary Mode and Halloween Surprise

Additionally, a new Adversary Mode, "Assault on ATT-16," is scheduled to debut, providing a fresh twist on the "Assault on Cayo Perico" mode. As part of the Halloween 2024 festivities, a zombie mode is also reportedly on its way, adding a spooky element to the game during the holiday week.

Also read: GTA 6 won't launch on PC due to these 4 reasons: PC launch details, platforms, and more

All these new features are expected to roll out before the anticipated Winter DLC 2024, ensuring that players have plenty of content to enjoy while waiting for the highly-anticipated GTA 6. Rockstar's commitment to incorporating beloved elements from past titles into GTA Online keeps the game engaging and ever-evolving, catering to both long-time fans and new players alike.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Jun, 16:00 IST
Tags:
Trending: gta 6 trailer 2 leaked before schedule; rockstar games responds red dead redemption 2 system requirements: minimum and recommended specs for optimal gaming experience red dead redemption pc: know how to play the popular game on xbox one and windows 10 gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes red dead redemption 2 tips: unlock money, weapons, gear, and more rockstar reveals gta online summer update 2024: new missions, businesses, vehicle upgrades, and more gta 6 pc launch: rockstar games hints at delay but there’s some hope garena free fire redeem codes for may 1: useful tips to become a pro player and win every match 5 best cars in gta 5 story mode for free roam adventures microsoft makes over 50 games free to play without xbox live gold
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA Online adds Vice City inspired missions and more exciting content ahead of GTA 6 release

GTA Online adds Vice City inspired missions and more exciting content ahead of GTA 6 release
Garena Free Fire Max tips and tricks: Here are 5 ways to prioritise survival over battle

Garena Free Fire Max tips and tricks: Here are 5 ways to prioritise survival over battle
GTA Online Halloween event to feature ghosts, UFO abductions, and new weather effects

GTA Online Halloween event to feature ghosts, UFO abductions, and new weather effects
GTA 6

GTA 6 won’t launch on PC due to these 4 reasons: PC launch details, platforms, and more
BGMI

Part of a BGMI team in India? Philips OneBlade Cup is a chance for you to join Nodwin’s BGMI Master Series

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

GoPro Hero 11

5 essential gadgets for travellers: GoPro Hero 11, JBL Charge 5 and more
Lava Storm 5G

Lava Storm 5G sale starts on Amazon: Check price and capabilities of this new smartphone
WeCool T2 Foldable Mobile Stand

5 top gadgets under 999 on Amazon to make your work desk look organised and cool
WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more

WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more
New vivo Y200 5G variant

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets