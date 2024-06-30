GTA Online adds Vice City inspired missions and more exciting content ahead of GTA 6 release
Rockstar Games brings nostalgic features from GTA Vice City and San Andreas to GTA Online, with new missions, collectibles, and modes ahead of GTA 6's release.
Rockstar Games continues to keep Grand Theft Auto Online fresh and engaging even after a decade, as a new DLC titled Bottom Dollar Bounties brings in a slew of exciting content. Data miners have uncovered that this update includes throwback features inspired by the iconic GTA Vice City, offering a nostalgic experience for players.
Nostalgic Missions: Pizza This... Takes Players Back to Vice City
One of the standout additions is the "Pizza This..." mission, reminiscent of Vice City's beloved Pizza Boy task. In this new mission type, players will deliver pizzas across Los Santos, guided by a new icon on the mini-map. To complete these deliveries, players will use a brand-new vehicle, the Pegassi Faggio Sport Pizza, adorned with a "Pizza This..." logo on its delivery box. This new mission is a nod to fans eagerly awaiting the release of GTA 6, expected in 2025.
You may be interested in
- Titanium Black
- 12 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Black Titanium
- 8 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Black
- 16 GB RAM
- 512 GB Storage
- Mist Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Abyss Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Imagination Grey
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Gray
- 16 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
Also read: Garena Free Fire Max tips and tricks: Here are 5 ways to prioritise survival over battle
But the nostalgic ride doesn't stop there. Another throwback feature set to join GTA Online is a new type of daily collectible, discovered by data miner @Floorbal__. This collectible requires players to spray LS Tags on various posters scattered across the map, earning cash and RP in return. This mechanic echoes the tag-spraying missions from GTA San Andreas, where players had to cover gang tags with their own spray paint.
Also read: GTA Online Halloween event to feature ghosts, UFO abductions, and new weather effects
New Adversary Mode and Halloween Surprise
Additionally, a new Adversary Mode, "Assault on ATT-16," is scheduled to debut, providing a fresh twist on the "Assault on Cayo Perico" mode. As part of the Halloween 2024 festivities, a zombie mode is also reportedly on its way, adding a spooky element to the game during the holiday week.
Also read: GTA 6 won't launch on PC due to these 4 reasons: PC launch details, platforms, and more
All these new features are expected to roll out before the anticipated Winter DLC 2024, ensuring that players have plenty of content to enjoy while waiting for the highly-anticipated GTA 6. Rockstar's commitment to incorporating beloved elements from past titles into GTA Online keeps the game engaging and ever-evolving, catering to both long-time fans and new players alike.
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71719725628170