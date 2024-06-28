 GTA 6 won’t launch on PC due to these 4 reasons: PC launch details, platforms, and more | Gaming News
Home Gaming Gaming News GTA 6 won’t launch on PC due to these 4 reasons: PC launch details, platforms, and more

GTA 6 won’t launch on PC due to these 4 reasons: PC launch details, platforms, and more

GTA 6 PC Launch may not happen at least a year or two after the console launch. Here are the reasons why.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Jun 28 2024, 14:30 IST
GTA 6
GTA 6 Launch Details -- GTA 6 is expected to be released for the PS5, Xbox Series X/S in the second half of 2025. (Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 PC Launch Details: GTA 6 is shaping up to be the biggest game launch ever, and as the anticipation mounts, many are pixel peeping through the trailer—looking for clues, fine details that reveal more about the game. That said, Rockstar has already unveiled many details about the game, including its launch platforms. Unfortunately, the game will only launch on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles at launch, skipping PC, as previous GTA and Red Dead games have done.

However, have you ever thought about the reasons why Rockstar's games usually skip the PC platform at launch, despite it being a huge chunk of the player base? Well, there are a few reasons that make sense for Rockstar not to bring the latest games to PC immediately at launch. 

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
4% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,999₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
7% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹148,900₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

Also Read: GTA 6 release date prompts Xbox to reconsider 2025 launch schedule, confirms Microsoft

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Why Rockstar Won't Launch GTA 6 On PC at Launch:

1. Launching later on PC means more sales

It goes without saying, but the PC version of GTA games is always the definitive way to play them. Not only can you play them in the highest fidelity possible and have support for ultrawide aspect ratios, but most importantly, PC players tend to go crazy with mod support and add multiple new elements to the game. It is this pulling factor that brings some console players back to the game on PC after they have already played it on their consoles at launch. Plus, GTA Online is a mode that continues to be played for years after the initial launch (GTA V Online is still a highly popular online game), and PC is the ideal way to play it.

2. Launching on Console means a more optimised experience at launch

GTA games are some of the most popular and most entertaining products worldwide. So, Rockstar must ensure that the experience players get at launch is flawless and has minimal bugs. Plus, considering the scale of GTA games, it is usually easier for the developers to optimise them for just a few consoles compared to the mind-boggling number of combinations that PC players can have.

Also Read: iPhone 16 may come with a big surprise from Apple for those worried about battery life, thanks to European Union

3. No Piracy Issues With Consoles

When a game launches, the sales and revenue figures are one of the most important metrics for any publisher, as they must answer to stakeholders. Here, having a game launch on PC presents a case of easy piracy, which can hamper initial sales. Launching on consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X means that the game can't be pirated, at least for a few years, ensuring big numbers for them.

4. Marketing Deals With Console Makers

More often than not, big publishers like Rockstar usually partner with a console maker such as Sony or Microsoft to grant them exclusive marketing rights for a particular product. This not only helps in getting the word out quicker but also incentivises efforts from the console maker itself. So, it is a win-win for everyone. Next year, many reports suggest that Rockstar could partner with Sony to give PlayStation the marketing rights for GTA 6.

Also Read: Best gaming chairs with 180-degree reclining support in India: Green Soul, BAYBEE Drogo, and more

GTA 6 Release Date

Rockstar has confirmed that the game is set for release in 2025, though the exact timeframe remains unspecified. Earlier this year, in May, Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar's parent company, mentioned during its earnings call that GTA 6 is scheduled for a fall 2025 release. This suggests a launch window between September and November next year, strategically timed before the holiday season, which could drive significant sales for Rockstar Games.

And for PC, Rockstar may take its sweet time to launch it. If past is any indicator, it may take around a year or two for GTA 6 to come to PC.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Jun, 14:30 IST
Trending: gta 6 trailer 2 leaked before schedule; rockstar games responds red dead redemption 2 system requirements: minimum and recommended specs for optimal gaming experience red dead redemption pc: know how to play the popular game on xbox one and windows 10 gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes red dead redemption 2 tips: unlock money, weapons, gear, and more rockstar reveals gta online summer update 2024: new missions, businesses, vehicle upgrades, and more gta 6 pc launch: rockstar games hints at delay but there’s some hope garena free fire redeem codes for may 1: useful tips to become a pro player and win every match 5 best cars in gta 5 story mode for free roam adventures microsoft makes over 50 games free to play without xbox live gold
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 won’t launch on PC due to these 4 reasons: PC launch details, platforms, and more
BGMI

Part of a BGMI team in India? Philips OneBlade Cup is a chance for you to join Nodwin’s BGMI Master Series
Best Gaming Chairs

Best gaming chairs with 180-degree reclining support in India: Green Soul, BAYBEE Drogo, and more
Santhosh Suvrana ran an eventful 3-day feat at the WSOP where he battled with the best poker players from across the world

Indian poker player Santhosh Suvarna makes history, wins 45 crore- Watch video of his winning hand
Latest GTA 5 update sparks speculation of GTA 6 features, fans theorise hidden teasers

Latest GTA 5 update sparks speculation of GTA 6 features, fans theorise hidden teasers

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

GoPro Hero 11

5 essential gadgets for travellers: GoPro Hero 11, JBL Charge 5 and more
Lava Storm 5G

Lava Storm 5G sale starts on Amazon: Check price and capabilities of this new smartphone
WeCool T2 Foldable Mobile Stand

5 top gadgets under 999 on Amazon to make your work desk look organised and cool
WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more

WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more
New vivo Y200 5G variant

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets