GTA 6 won’t launch on PC due to these 4 reasons: PC launch details, platforms, and more

GTA 6 PC Launch Details: GTA 6 is shaping up to be the biggest game launch ever, and as the anticipation mounts, many are pixel peeping through the trailer—looking for clues, fine details that reveal more about the game. That said, Rockstar has already unveiled many details about the game, including its launch platforms. Unfortunately, the game will only launch on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles at launch, skipping PC, as previous GTA and Red Dead games have done.

However, have you ever thought about the reasons why Rockstar's games usually skip the PC platform at launch, despite it being a huge chunk of the player base? Well, there are a few reasons that make sense for Rockstar not to bring the latest games to PC immediately at launch.

Why Rockstar Won't Launch GTA 6 On PC at Launch:

1. Launching later on PC means more sales

It goes without saying, but the PC version of GTA games is always the definitive way to play them. Not only can you play them in the highest fidelity possible and have support for ultrawide aspect ratios, but most importantly, PC players tend to go crazy with mod support and add multiple new elements to the game. It is this pulling factor that brings some console players back to the game on PC after they have already played it on their consoles at launch. Plus, GTA Online is a mode that continues to be played for years after the initial launch (GTA V Online is still a highly popular online game), and PC is the ideal way to play it.

2. Launching on Console means a more optimised experience at launch

GTA games are some of the most popular and most entertaining products worldwide. So, Rockstar must ensure that the experience players get at launch is flawless and has minimal bugs. Plus, considering the scale of GTA games, it is usually easier for the developers to optimise them for just a few consoles compared to the mind-boggling number of combinations that PC players can have.

3. No Piracy Issues With Consoles

When a game launches, the sales and revenue figures are one of the most important metrics for any publisher, as they must answer to stakeholders. Here, having a game launch on PC presents a case of easy piracy, which can hamper initial sales. Launching on consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X means that the game can't be pirated, at least for a few years, ensuring big numbers for them.

4. Marketing Deals With Console Makers

More often than not, big publishers like Rockstar usually partner with a console maker such as Sony or Microsoft to grant them exclusive marketing rights for a particular product. This not only helps in getting the word out quicker but also incentivises efforts from the console maker itself. So, it is a win-win for everyone. Next year, many reports suggest that Rockstar could partner with Sony to give PlayStation the marketing rights for GTA 6.

GTA 6 Release Date

Rockstar has confirmed that the game is set for release in 2025, though the exact timeframe remains unspecified. Earlier this year, in May, Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar's parent company, mentioned during its earnings call that GTA 6 is scheduled for a fall 2025 release. This suggests a launch window between September and November next year, strategically timed before the holiday season, which could drive significant sales for Rockstar Games.

And for PC, Rockstar may take its sweet time to launch it. If past is any indicator, it may take around a year or two for GTA 6 to come to PC.