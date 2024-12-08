GTA Online Agents of Sabotage: Upcoming DLC brings new missions, characters, vehicles, and exciting adventures
Rockstar Games is set to drop an exciting new update for GTA Online. Here’s everything you need to know about the "Agents of Sabotage" DLC.
Rockstar Games has unveiled the upcoming "Agents of Sabotage" update for GTA Online, the next major DLC for the multiplayer game. Announced on December 3, 2024, the update promises fresh content for players, with a focus on missions, new properties, characters, and vehicles.
Here's a breakdown of what players can expect from the new update:
Story and Characters
The central character of "Agents of Sabotage" is Jodi Marshall, a rogue agent on a mission to take down her former FIB colleagues. Players will join Marshall on her journey by completing a series of missions, likely tied to the acquisition of a new property. Alongside Marshall, the update will feature the return of Pavel, a familiar character from The Cayo Perico Heist, who will play a role in the update's storyline.
Partner with a rogue agent and use the legendary Darnell Bros Garment Factory as a covert ops installation to snatch some of the city's preeminent scores in GTA Online: Agents of Sabotage.— Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 3, 2024
Coming December 10: https://t.co/uvuDcUvvv0 pic.twitter.com/K9YMEUhxzP
New Property, Weapons, and More
One of the major additions in this DLC is the Darnell Bros Garment Factory. This new property, once pivotal to story mode heists, will be available for purchase and is tied to the game's latest missions. Additionally, players can look forward to new weaponry, including the El Strickler Military Rifle, which will be introduced next week.
GTA Online Agents of Sabotage: Release Date
The "Agents of Sabotage" update is set to launch on December 10, 2024. Players can expect the DLC to go live around 2 am PT, based on previous updates from Rockstar Games.
Vehicles
As with most major updates, "Agents of Sabotage" will feature new vehicles. Among the confirmed additions is the Police Predator Boat, and a new cop car, resembling a police version of the Coquette D10, has also been teased. Furthermore, the Bravado Banshee GTS is set to make its debut in the game.
With more content to be revealed, Rockstar Games is keeping further details under wraps for now. As the release date approaches, fans can expect more updates to clarify additional features of the DLC. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
