Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News GTA Online Agents of Sabotage: Upcoming DLC brings new missions, characters, vehicles, and exciting adventures

GTA Online Agents of Sabotage: Upcoming DLC brings new missions, characters, vehicles, and exciting adventures

Rockstar Games is set to drop an exciting new update for GTA Online. Here’s everything you need to know about the "Agents of Sabotage" DLC.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 08 2024, 16:05 IST
Icon
GTA Online celebrating halloween with haunted vehicles, zombie encounters, and exciting new rewards
GTA Online Agents of Sabotage
1/7 Los Santos is now a hotbed of Halloween-inspired chaos. Haunted vehicles and supernatural creatures have begun to roam the streets, adding to the growing mayhem. Players can dive into Halloween-themed Deathmatches, wear spooky masks, and boost earnings by participating in Freemode Events and Challenges. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
2/7 Special Halloween-themed rewards are up for grabs. The Purple Glow and Green Glow Skeleton Onesies are now available for players who participated in the North Yankton Nightmare Community Challenge, adding more eerie elements to the festive chaos. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
3/7 Zombie encounters are now possible through the GTA Online Survival Creator. Players can create custom Jobs featuring waves of undead pedestrians, offering a chance to experiment with survival-based horrors. Using the tag #CommunitySeries allows Jobs to be featured in future updates. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
4/7 Freemode Events and Challenges are offering double rewards. Players can earn 2X GTA$ and RP by completing stunts like the Longest Wheelie or taking on classic modes like Hunt the Beast, providing a lucrative reason to keep the spooky spirit alive. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
5/7 Celebrate Día de Muertos in GTA Online with festive masks and a themed tee. New masks, including the Romance Calaca Mask and Floral Calaca Mask, are available for a limited time, giving players even more options to celebrate the holiday in-game. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
6/7 Halloween Deathmatches are also rewarding players with double GTA$ and RP. Participate in terrifying challenges like Drop Dead, Damned and Lost, and Suck It Up. Completing two Deathmatches unlocks the Tan Demon Goat Mask and an extra GTA$100,000. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
7/7 Zombie encounters are now possible through the GTA Online Survival Creator. Players can create custom Jobs featuring waves of undead pedestrians, offering a chance to experiment with survival-based horrors. Using the tag #CommunitySeries allows Jobs to be featured in future updates. (Rockstar Games)
GTA Online Agents of Sabotage
icon View all Images
Rockstar Games has announced the "Agents of Sabotage" DLC for GTA Online, bringing exciting new content. (Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games has unveiled the upcoming "Agents of Sabotage" update for GTA Online, the next major DLC for the multiplayer game. Announced on December 3, 2024, the update promises fresh content for players, with a focus on missions, new properties, characters, and vehicles.

Here's a breakdown of what players can expect from the new update:

Story and Characters

The central character of "Agents of Sabotage" is Jodi Marshall, a rogue agent on a mission to take down her former FIB colleagues. Players will join Marshall on her journey by completing a series of missions, likely tied to the acquisition of a new property. Alongside Marshall, the update will feature the return of Pavel, a familiar character from The Cayo Perico Heist, who will play a role in the update's storyline.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 5G
  • Cobalt Violet
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹91,999
Check details
Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read:GTA 6 trailer 2 release: Rockstar Games dev breaks silence

New Property, Weapons, and More

One of the major additions in this DLC is the Darnell Bros Garment Factory. This new property, once pivotal to story mode heists, will be available for purchase and is tied to the game's latest missions. Additionally, players can look forward to new weaponry, including the El Strickler Military Rifle, which will be introduced next week.

GTA Online Agents of Sabotage: Release Date

The "Agents of Sabotage" update is set to launch on December 10, 2024. Players can expect the DLC to go live around 2 am PT, based on previous updates from Rockstar Games.

Also read:GTA 6 new trailer release: Here's what fans speculating on anniversary buzz

Vehicles

As with most major updates, "Agents of Sabotage" will feature new vehicles. Among the confirmed additions is the Police Predator Boat, and a new cop car, resembling a police version of the Coquette D10, has also been teased. Furthermore, the Bravado Banshee GTS is set to make its debut in the game.

Also read:GTA 6-like open-world games on PS5 that you shouldn't miss

With more content to be revealed, Rockstar Games is keeping further details under wraps for now. As the release date approaches, fans can expect more updates to clarify additional features of the DLC. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Dec, 16:05 IST
Trending: garena free fire max redeem codes for october 18: diwali faded wheel event garena free fire max redeem codes for october 21: check out diwali lucky draw event gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: access latest codes now red dead redemption 3 speculation ignites as rob wiethoff drops hints about future directions gta san andreas definitive edition to exit ps plus free games on this date- all details garena free fire max redeem codes for october 14: diwali event 2024 are here red dead redemption pc port to launch soon at $49.99; is it worth the price for gamers? gta 6 may face intense rivalry as former rockstar founder’s mindseye enters gaming arena grand theft hamlet: fan made film blends shakespeare and gaming, coming soon to theatres
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 8

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 8: Unlock Pushpa 2 special rewards and exclusive skins
GTA 6 trailer 2 release

GTA 6 trailer 2 release: Rockstar Games dev breaks silence
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 7: Dawn Voyage 2025 event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 7: Dawn Voyage 2025 event rewards
Rockstar Games

GTA 6 new trailer release: Here’s what fans speculating on anniversary buzz
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 6: Know how to win Pushpa’s Axe

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 6: Pushpa 2 tips

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets