 Amazon-backed Anthropic launches Claude AI chatbot for Android users | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Amazon-backed Anthropic launches Claude AI chatbot for Android users

Amazon-backed Anthropic launches Claude AI chatbot for Android users

Amazon backed Anthropic has launched free Android app for its AI chatbot Claude, powered by the latest Claude 3.5 Sonnet model.

By: RICHA FULARA
| Updated on: Jul 18 2024, 16:38 IST
Claude AI chatbot is now on Android as well.
Claude AI chatbot is now on Android as well. (Anthropic)

Amazon-backed AI firm Anthropic, recently introduced an iOS app for Claude AI chatbot and it has now announced availability of the app for Android users. The company announced this new launch on X, in a post. However, it did not specify if it was launched in selective regions or globally.

Basic features available free of cost

The Claude AI app for android users is available for free download on Google Play Store. The app's interface is similar to the website. The language model Claude 3.5 Sonnet released by Anthropic last month powers the app.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
4% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,999₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹151,700₹159,900
Buy now
50% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹199,999
Buy now

The users can access the app by signing up via email or registering their account using a mobile number. The basic features of the app are available to users free of cost. This includes access to its computer vision feature backed by Claude 3.5 Sonnet. Users can explore the feature by giving the app access to their camera and gallery. After this, users can select any image of their choice and Al chatbot will present all information related to it.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also Read

The latest Claude 3.5 Sonnet supports a 2,00,000 token context window. As per the company, it is two times faster than the previously launched Claude 3 Opus. The model writes, edits and executes code independently. It has also enhanced the vision capability feature of the chatbot app.

Also Read

Claude AIchatbot: Pricing and subscription

Apart from the vision feature, the app is multilingual with a language translation ability. It can perform complex tasks like analysing contracts or making well researched presentations for your meeting.

Although users are free to test out the possibilities of the app's features, usage is restricted to a limited number of responses. The users are required to take a Claude Pro subscription to continue using it further. After upgrading, users can explore more models like Claude 3 Opus and Claude 3 Haiku with a five times increase in rate limit. They will also enjoy early access to newly launched features. Claude Pro subscription costs 1,999 per month in India.

With the launch of another AI marvel Claude app by Anthropic, it will be interesting to see what other tech giants like Google and Apple will bring next to stay ahead in the AI innovation race.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Jul, 16:38 IST
Trending: amazon prime day sale vs flipkart goat sale, retail giants battle to offer huge discounts on popular smartphones iphone 16 launch expected to make big money for apple; over 90 million latest iphone units to be shipped in 2024 nasa chandra x-ray observatory and james webb space telescope capture stunning images of orion nebula, ngc 3627 and more bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it how to hide your instagram online status from others flipkart goat sale 2024 announced: check dates, bank discounts, best offers and more ceo gopal vittal has a 'gift' for airtel wi-fi users in india- read letter samsung in talks with component partners to boost ops in india: tm roh high electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from qubo, wipro, ohm to help save money whatsapp rolls out new favourite feature for calls and chats, here’s how you can use it
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 fans voice concerns over outdated GTA 5 features they hope won't return in the sequel

GTA 6 fans voice concerns over outdated GTA 5 features they hope won't return in the sequel
GTA 6

GTA 6 trailer sparks fan analysis; San Andreas VR rumours resurface-
Amazon Prime day gaming bonanza

Amazon Prime day gaming bonanza: Grab free PC games like Suicide Squad, Chivalry 2 and more
GTA 5 mod brings Homelander from The Boys series, fans excited for future GTA 6 mods

GTA 5 mod brings Homelander from The Boys series, fans excited for future GTA 6 mods
Tencent

Tencent’s Hit Stays on Top After ‘Genshin Impact’ Foe’s Release

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus 12, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, and more available at huge discounts ahead of Amazon sale

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus 12, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, and more available at huge discounts ahead of Amazon sale
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Amazon Prime Day

iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Poco X6, and more: Check out top Amazon Prime Day deals on smartphones
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets