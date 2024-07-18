Amazon-backed Anthropic launches Claude AI chatbot for Android users

Amazon-backed AI firm Anthropic, recently introduced an iOS app for Claude AI chatbot and it has now announced availability of the app for Android users. The company announced this new launch on X, in a post. However, it did not specify if it was launched in selective regions or globally.

Basic features available free of cost

The Claude AI app for android users is available for free download on Google Play Store. The app's interface is similar to the website. The language model Claude 3.5 Sonnet released by Anthropic last month powers the app.

The users can access the app by signing up via email or registering their account using a mobile number. The basic features of the app are available to users free of cost. This includes access to its computer vision feature backed by Claude 3.5 Sonnet. Users can explore the feature by giving the app access to their camera and gallery. After this, users can select any image of their choice and Al chatbot will present all information related to it.

The latest Claude 3.5 Sonnet supports a 2,00,000 token context window. As per the company, it is two times faster than the previously launched Claude 3 Opus. The model writes, edits and executes code independently. It has also enhanced the vision capability feature of the chatbot app.

Claude AIchatbot: Pricing and subscription

Apart from the vision feature, the app is multilingual with a language translation ability. It can perform complex tasks like analysing contracts or making well researched presentations for your meeting.

Although users are free to test out the possibilities of the app's features, usage is restricted to a limited number of responses. The users are required to take a Claude Pro subscription to continue using it further. After upgrading, users can explore more models like Claude 3 Opus and Claude 3 Haiku with a five times increase in rate limit. They will also enjoy early access to newly launched features. Claude Pro subscription costs ₹1,999 per month in India.

With the launch of another AI marvel Claude app by Anthropic, it will be interesting to see what other tech giants like Google and Apple will bring next to stay ahead in the AI innovation race.