 GTA Online offering players double rewards and discounts with new Gun Running Bonuses until September 4
GTA Online offering players double rewards and discounts with new Gun Running Bonuses until September 4

GTA Online launches the Gun Running Bonuses event, offering players double rewards on missions, discounts on bunkers, and access to exclusive vehicles until September 4.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Sep 02 2024, 10:50 IST
GTA Online introduces Gun Running Bonuses, offering double rewards and discounts until September 4, 2024. (Rockstar Games)

GTA Online has introduced new events to keep players engaged, with the latest being the Gun Running Bonuses. This event lets players start a gun running business and build a weapons empire in Los Santos. The franchise describes Southern San Andreas as an open weapons market where everyone, from small-time criminals to the FIB, seeks to control the arms trade.

To begin, players need to secure a bunker, and the game offers a 30 percent discount on bunkers, modifications, and upgrades through the Maze Bank Foreclosures. With this setup, players can dominate the streets with black market weapons and earn multiple bunker bonuses.

Details of the Bonus:

  • 2X GTA$ and RP on Bunker Sell Missions: Players will earn double GTA$ and RP by selling stock through Bunker Sell Missions. Start by accessing the laptop in the bunker, checking stock levels, and initiating a mission.
  • 2X GTA$, Research Progress, and RP on Bunker Research Missions: Players can also contact Agent 14 for Bunker Research Missions, which offer 2X GTA$, Research Progress, and RP. Completing these missions rewards GTA$100,000 and a Warstock Tee.

  • 2X GTA$ and RP for Fooligan Jobs: Players can help Dax eliminate competition by taking Fooligan Jobs, which also offer 2X GTA$ and RP.
  • 2X GTA$ and RP in Deadline Mode: Engage in Deadline mode to experience the Nagasaki Shotaro and receive double GTA$ and RP.

Featured Vehicles and Cars (August 29 to September 4, 2024):

  • Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom features the Nagasaki Hot Rod Blazer, Pegassi Vacca, Bravado Verlierer, Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic, and Lampadati Tigon.
  • Luxury Autos Showroom: Lamborghini Pipistrello, Annis Euros X32.

  • Podium Vehicle of the Week: Declasse Draugur.
  • LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Principe Lectro.
  • HSW Premium Test Ride: The Coil Cyclone II HSW.
  • Test Track Vehicles: Dewbauchee Rapid GT, Invetero Coquette BlackFin, Vysser Neo.
  • Salvage Yard Vehicles: Obey 10F, Fathom FR36, Canis Seminole Frontier.

Players can also purchase the new Benefactor Vorschlaghammer sedan from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website.

First Published Date: 02 Sep, 10:50 IST
GTA Online offering players double rewards and discounts with new Gun Running Bonuses until September 4

GTA Online offering players double rewards and discounts with new Gun Running Bonuses until September 4
