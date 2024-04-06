GTA San Andreas Prequel Mod resumes development: New characters, mechanics, and progress unveiled

The modders behind the GTA San Andreas prequel mod are back in action after a long break. This mod, titled GTA 1991, takes players back to the time before CJ's adventures in Los Santos. Instead, you'll play a new character in the midst of the city's gang culture.

Similar to the original game, the mod features a gripping story involving family tragedy and the quest for revenge. But there's more to it than just a new story. The mod introduces fresh gameplay mechanics, new locations, fully voiced characters, and much more, Sportskeeda reported.

The journey of this mod has seen its share of ups and downs. Started in 2020 by modders "deltaCJ" and "devZERO," the project faced several pauses along the way. However, in a heartfelt message, devZERO assured fans of the mod's eventual completion, no matter how long it takes.

A Glimpse of What's to Come

After a hiatus in 2022 and another break later, the modders are now back on track. Their latest update in February 2024 showcases significant progress, with a detailed model of a warehouse featured in the mod's opening mission.

Inspired by the Stories games like Liberty City and Vice City Stories, the mod promises an immersive experience. Players will step into the shoes of Little Devil, a character briefly mentioned in the original San Andreas game. Alongside his brother, Big Devil, they seek revenge on a rival gang member they believe killed their cousin.

New Features to Explore

Adding to the excitement, the mod introduces a new drug-dealing mechanic akin to GTA Chinatown Wars. With new pedestrians, vehicles, and even a personalised vehicle for the protagonist, the mod aims to capture the essence of the beloved 3D Universe titles.

While there's no official release date yet, the team behind GTA 1991 is determined to bring their vision to life. With the project gaining momentum once again, fans are hopeful to see it completed soon.