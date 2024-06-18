GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on Netflix hits 30 million downloads; GTA 5 among top PS downloads

Netflix Games made waves last December by integrating the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition into its subscription model, a move that has now paid off handsomely. Recent data compiled by App magic via mobilegamer.biz reveals that the collection of classic Grand Theft Auto titles has surpassed 30 million downloads through Netflix Games.

Breakdown of Downloads Across Titles

Breaking down the figures, Grand Theft Auto San Andreas Definitive Edition leads the charge with a staggering 20.5 million downloads, followed by Grand Theft Auto Vice City Definitive Edition at 6.5 million, and Grand Theft Auto 3 Definitive Edition with 3.3 million downloads. These numbers underscore the enduring popularity of the franchise under Netflix's expansive entertainment umbrella.

Platform-specific Downloads

Further granularity shows that on iOS devices, Grand Theft Auto San Andreas Definitive Edition amassed 15.8 million downloads, Vice City followed with 4.9 million, and GTA 3 garnered 2.4 million downloads. On Android platforms, San Andreas secured 4.7 million downloads, Vice City 1.6 million, and GTA 3 929,000 downloads, highlighting a broad appeal across mobile users.

Notably, 23 percent of these downloads originate from users in the US, underscoring the franchise's strong domestic appeal.

GTA 5 Continues to Dominate PlayStation Downloads

Meanwhile, GTA 5 continues to be a powerhouse in gaming circles, ranking prominently in recent PlayStation downloads. According to PlayStation's latest data for May 2024, GTA 5 was one of the top downloaded games on both PS4 and PS5 consoles in the US and EU. On PS5, it secured the 5th spot in Canada and the US, and the 2nd in the EU, while on PS4, it ranked 12th in Canada and the US, and 10th in the EU.

Most notably, GTA 5's enduring popularity is largely driven by its online multiplayer mode, Grand Theft Auto Online, which is set to receive an eagerly awaited Summer Update later this month.

The success of the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on Netflix Games signifies a strategic win for the streaming giant in the competitive landscape of subscription-based gaming, further solidifying its foothold in interactive entertainment.