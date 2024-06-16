Red Dead Redemption 3 may follow GTA 6's long development timeline

Patience will be essential for Red Dead Redemption enthusiasts. With Red Dead Redemption 2 nearing its sixth anniversary and no official word on a third chapter, the wait for Red Dead Redemption 3 could extend several more years. The extensive development cycle seen with GTA 6, confirmed nine years after GTA 5's release, might be a precedent for future Rockstar titles.

The ambitious scope of Red Dead Redemption 2, renowned for its detailed world and expansive map, sets high expectations for any sequel. As GTA 6 aims to push the envelope further with enhanced graphics and larger maps, a potential Red Dead Redemption 3 would need to follow suit, likely contributing to a prolonged development period.

Also read: GTA V PC Cheats: List of all GTA V PC Cheat Codes

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The Uncertain Future of the Red Dead Redemption Series

Currently, the fate of the Red Dead Redemption series remains unclear. Red Dead Redemption 2's rich, immersive Western experience left fans eagerly anticipating more. However, with Rockstar's silence on a third installment, its release seems distant. This mirrors the post-GTA 5 sentiment, where fans speculated for years before GTA 6 was confirmed.

Also read: CMF Phone 1 specs, features revealed ahead of launch: Know what is expected

Rockstar's reputation for creating vast, intricate game worlds means that longer production times are becoming the norm as game development technology advances. While a Red Dead Redemption 3 could certainly be in the cards, it might not arrive until the early 2030s. There's always the chance that Rockstar has been quietly working on it, but no concrete evidence supports this.

Also read: Infinix to launch first tablet XPad soon, following recent gaming laptop and smartphone releases

Additionally, with GTA 6's release on the horizon, it's unlikely Rockstar would want to overshadow it with another major release too soon. Only time will reveal if and when Red Dead Redemption 3 will become a reality, leaving fans to wait and hope for official news.