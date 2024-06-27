 Indian poker player Santhosh Suvarna makes history, wins ₹45 crore- Watch video of his winning hand | Gaming News
Home Gaming Gaming News Indian poker player Santhosh Suvarna makes history, wins 45 crore- Watch video of his winning hand

Indian poker player Santhosh Suvarna makes history, wins 45 crore- Watch video of his winning hand

Santhosh Suvarna is a successful businessman from Bangalore, India and a recognised Poker player in the Indian and International Poker circuits. He took home a record prize money of 45+ Crore at WSOP 2024.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 27 2024, 17:44 IST
Santhosh Suvrana ran an eventful 3-day feat at the WSOP where he battled with the best poker players from across the world
Santhosh Suvrana ran an eventful 3-day feat at the WSOP where he battled with the best poker players from across the world (HT Tech)

Indian Poker maestro, Santhosh Suvrana made history by winning his second bracelet in the World Series of Poker (WSOP) and taking home a record prize money of 45+ Crore in the event “55 WSOP 2024”. He ran an eventful 3-day feat at the WSOP where he battled with the best poker players from across the world, emerging as a winner of this event.

Santhosh Suvarna is a successful businessman from Bangalore, India and a recognised Poker player in the Indian and International Poker circuits. He used to initially compete in tournaments in India but Suvarna has since become a fixture in the world's biggest tournaments and events.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
4% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,999₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
7% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹148,900₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

Also read: 5 best BLDC fans with remote control, Alexa under 15,000 for your smart home -Atomberg, Orient, Havells and more

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

“I believe that Indian Poker is entering its Golden period and Santhosh's win has confirmed this belief. In the last few years we have seen an uptick in Indian players participating in coveted global Poker tournaments and wins like these reiterate that India is set to dominate the world Poker circuits. Congratulations to him for making India proud,” said Navkiran Singh, Founder & CEO, at Baazi Games.

Also read: Intel unveils world's first OCI chiplet to boost AI infrastructure, introduce optical I/O solutions: Details here

PokerGo is claimed to be the world's biggest platform for accessing Poker-related content and is officially hosted in collaboration with PokerBaazi in India. PokerBaazi and PokerGO India's partnership also extends the content in regional languages like Hindi to the Indian audience.

WATCH VIDEO: Indian poker player Santhosh Suvarna winning 45 crore

Also read: Haier launches Kinouchi Dark edition air conditioner in India: Check price, features, and more

Poker is a recognised mind sport and leading Poker platforms like PokerBaazi are working towards building a multi-faceted Poker ecosystem in India. The company in the last few years has made notable contributions by releasing content and educational material to help players build strategic gameplay in addition to furthering a Poker tournament culture in India. They have launched platforms like National Poker Series India, the country's most prestigious Poker event and G.O.A.T., the single biggest tournament with the largest prize money in India.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Jun, 17:44 IST
Trending: gta 6 trailer 2 leaked before schedule; rockstar games responds red dead redemption 2 system requirements: minimum and recommended specs for optimal gaming experience red dead redemption pc: know how to play the popular game on xbox one and windows 10 gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes red dead redemption 2 tips: unlock money, weapons, gear, and more rockstar reveals gta online summer update 2024: new missions, businesses, vehicle upgrades, and more gta 6 pc launch: rockstar games hints at delay but there’s some hope garena free fire redeem codes for may 1: useful tips to become a pro player and win every match 5 best cars in gta 5 story mode for free roam adventures microsoft makes over 50 games free to play without xbox live gold
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

Best Gaming Chairs

Best gaming chairs with 180-degree reclining support in India: Green Soul, BAYBEE Drogo, and more
Santhosh Suvrana ran an eventful 3-day feat at the WSOP where he battled with the best poker players from across the world

Indian poker player Santhosh Suvarna makes history, wins 45 crore- Watch video of his winning hand
Latest GTA 5 update sparks speculation of GTA 6 features, fans theorise hidden teasers

Latest GTA 5 update sparks speculation of GTA 6 features, fans theorise hidden teasers
Sony PS3 was launched in 2006 and is home to thousands of acclaimed games, including Uncharted 2, The Last of Us, Resistance, and more.

Sony PS5 could soon support PS3 games via emulation: What we know so far
Fortnite Reload

What is Fortnite Reload and how is it different from the Battle Royale mode of the game: All details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

GoPro Hero 11

5 essential gadgets for travellers: GoPro Hero 11, JBL Charge 5 and more
Lava Storm 5G

Lava Storm 5G sale starts on Amazon: Check price and capabilities of this new smartphone
WeCool T2 Foldable Mobile Stand

5 top gadgets under 999 on Amazon to make your work desk look organised and cool
WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more

WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more
New vivo Y200 5G variant

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets