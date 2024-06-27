Indian poker player Santhosh Suvarna makes history, wins 45 crore- Watch video of his winning hand

Indian Poker maestro, Santhosh Suvrana made history by winning his second bracelet in the World Series of Poker (WSOP) and taking home a record prize money of ₹45+ Crore in the event “55 WSOP 2024”. He ran an eventful 3-day feat at the WSOP where he battled with the best poker players from across the world, emerging as a winner of this event.

Santhosh Suvarna is a successful businessman from Bangalore, India and a recognised Poker player in the Indian and International Poker circuits. He used to initially compete in tournaments in India but Suvarna has since become a fixture in the world's biggest tournaments and events.

“I believe that Indian Poker is entering its Golden period and Santhosh's win has confirmed this belief. In the last few years we have seen an uptick in Indian players participating in coveted global Poker tournaments and wins like these reiterate that India is set to dominate the world Poker circuits. Congratulations to him for making India proud,” said Navkiran Singh, Founder & CEO, at Baazi Games.

PokerGo is claimed to be the world's biggest platform for accessing Poker-related content and is officially hosted in collaboration with PokerBaazi in India. PokerBaazi and PokerGO India's partnership also extends the content in regional languages like Hindi to the Indian audience.

Poker is a recognised mind sport and leading Poker platforms like PokerBaazi are working towards building a multi-faceted Poker ecosystem in India. The company in the last few years has made notable contributions by releasing content and educational material to help players build strategic gameplay in addition to furthering a Poker tournament culture in India. They have launched platforms like National Poker Series India, the country's most prestigious Poker event and G.O.A.T., the single biggest tournament with the largest prize money in India.