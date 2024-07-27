 Marvel Snap launches Deadpool's Diner event with new gameplay, high stakes, and exciting rewards | Gaming News
Marvel Snap launches Deadpool's Diner event with new gameplay, high stakes, and exciting rewards

Marvel Snap's Deadpool's Diner event, starting July 23, 2024, introduces exciting gameplay changes and rewards, captivating the community with its unique challenges and high stakes.

Jul 27 2024, 16:00 IST
Marvel Snap's Deadpool's Diner event launched with exciting gameplay changes and enticing rewards for players. (Marvel Snap)

Marvel Snap has launched its highly anticipated Deadpool's Diner event on July 23, 2024. This new event, first introduced in the Marvel Snap Development Roadmap of June 2024, brings exciting gameplay changes and rewards, captivating the game's community.

The Deadpool's Diner event runs from July 23 to August 6, 2024. This new game mode adds a fresh twist to Marvel Snap's fast-paced card battles. Players will experience heightened stakes with automatic snaps occurring on turns four and five, in addition to the usual player-initiated snaps. This change increases the maximum snap count per match to five, adding a new layer of strategy to the game.

In this event, "Bubs" replace the usual cubes. Players start with 240 Bubs, which regenerate at a rate of 30 Bubs per hour. It takes eight hours for a full regeneration if Bubs are depleted. Progressing through the reward track allows players to earn more Bubs, increasing both the regeneration cap and rate.

To participate in the Deadpool's Diner event, follow these steps:

1. Launch Marvel Snap and navigate to the Game Mode option located to the right of the Main Menu.

2. Select Deadpool's Diner and click Play.

The event features 15 different tables, each with varying levels of stakes and minimum Bub requirements. These requirements are determined by the stakes of each table and dictate the number of Bubs wagered at the third of the five possible snaps.

Rewards for the Deadpool's Diner event are numerous and enticing. Players must collect a certain number of Bubs to unlock various rewards scattered throughout the event's reward track. Among these rewards is the new Cassandra Nova card, available at 15 million Bubs. The top reward is an exclusive variant of the Cassandra Nova card, obtainable only during this event at 500 million Bubs. Additionally, players can earn up to 19 different Border consumables themed after the iconic duo of Deadpool and Wolverine.

A web leaderboard tracks the best players, with the top 100 receiving the exclusive "Best Bubs" title. Rankings are based on the total number of Bubs collected during the event, allowing players to improve their standing even after taking risks and experiencing setbacks.

Marvel Snap's Deadpool's Diner event offers a dynamic and engaging experience for players, combining new gameplay mechanics with attractive rewards. With its unique challenges and high stakes, this event is set to become a favourite among the Marvel Snap community.

First Published Date: 27 Jul, 16:00 IST
