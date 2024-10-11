 Microsoft’s Xbox to sell games directly on Android app after US Court ruling against Google- All details | Gaming News
Microsoft's Xbox to sell games directly on Android app after US Court ruling against Google- All details

Microsoft's Xbox to sell games directly on Android app after US Court ruling against Google- All details

Microsoft will allow direct purchases of Xbox games through its Android app starting in November, following a US court ruling challenging Google’s app store monopoly.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Oct 11 2024, 17:38 IST
Microsoft will sell Xbox games directly through its Android app starting in November, following legal changes. (Bloomberg)

Microsoft will enable users to buy and play Xbox games directly through its Android app starting in November. This announcement follows a recent US court ruling that challenged Google's control over its mobile app store. Xbox President Sarah Bond shared the news on social media, emphasising the positive impact of the ruling on user choice and flexibility.

Bond highlighted in her post on X that the court's decision to allow competition within Google's mobile store is a significant step forward. She stated, "The court's ruling to open up Google´s mobile store in the US will allow more choice and flexibility. Our mission is to allow more players to play on more devices so we are thrilled to share that starting in November, players will be able to play and purchase Xbox games directly from the Xbox App on Android.”

Court Ruling Against Google

The federal judge's ruling, effective November 1, requires Google to permit third-party app stores and alternative payment systems on Android devices. The court determined that Google's Android app store constitutes an illegal monopoly, which mandates a shift in how app distribution occurs on the platform over the next three years.

With the updated Xbox Android app, users can purchase games and access them instantly through Xbox Cloud Gaming. This enhancement simplifies the gaming experience, consolidating functionalities that previously required multiple applications.

Microsoft's Mobile Gaming Strategy

Microsoft's initiative aligns with its strategy to strengthen its gaming presence on mobile platforms. The company has also expressed plans for a browser-based Xbox mobile store, initially projected for a July launch, aimed at showcasing first-party mobile games developed by Microsoft's studios.

Google has indicated plans to appeal the court's ruling, yet Microsoft's swift action reveals its readiness to capitalise on this opportunity to expand its mobile gaming influence. The response from other game publishers and app developers to these shifts in the mobile landscape remains uncertain.

Traditionally, both Apple and Google have imposed substantial commissions on developers for in-app purchases. While Apple continues its standard practices, Google has modified its billing system to allow optionality. These developments could lead to a significant impact on revenue streams for the Google Play Store.

In July, Microsoft had previously announced its intention to establish an online mobile game store that would feature various titles from its gaming studios. This latest move marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of mobile gaming, opening new avenues for developers and players alike.

First Published Date: 11 Oct, 17:38 IST
