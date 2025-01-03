Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News GTA 6 launch in 2025: 5 confirmed details you can’t miss

GTA 6 launch in 2025: 5 confirmed details you can’t miss

GTA 6 is officially set for a 2025 release. Here are the top confirmed details you should know.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 03 2025, 11:01 IST
GTA 6 launch in 2025: 5 confirmed details you can’t miss
GTA 6 launch: Vice City awaits (Grok 2)

GTA 6 is all set to hit the shelves later this year, in 2025. Every day, anticipation grows as fans wonder when to expect the next trailer from Rockstar, as so far, only one trailer has been released, and that was over a year ago. Having gone through multiple leaks and the first official trailer, there are several aspects of the game that are more or less confirmed. Here, let's dive into them and check what their potential impact could be.

1. More Dynamic and Realistic NPCs

If you watch the first trailer of the game, you will notice, especially during the beach scene, a multitude of NPCs engaging in various activities. From applying sunscreen to drinking beer, riding jet skis, flying helicopters, running with their dogs, and much more, the NPCs appear more lifelike than ever.

The volume of NPCs is also expected to increase, considering the game will launch exclusively for current-generation consoles, bypassing the last generation. This will allow Rockstar to add more detail. Moreover, the NPCs are expected to be more dynamic. Rockstar previously showcased their prowess with Red Dead Redemption 2, where NPC dialogues were dynamic and varied depending on how often you interacted with them. A similar approach, with even greater depth, is anticipated for GTA 6.

2. A Bigger World Than Previous GTA Games

GTA 6 is set in the fictional State of Leonida, Rockstar's version of Florida. This means Vice City won't be the only explorable area. Players can expect to explore the Florida Everglades, the Florida Keys, the islands surrounding Florida, and more. Reports suggest the game will feature one of the largest open worlds Rockstar has ever created.

3. More Flora and Fauna

In the first trailer, we see several new animal species, including flamingos, alligators, and new breeds of dogs. This is likely just the beginning. Players should expect a wider variety of animals, making the game world feel even more realistic.

Given the Florida-inspired setting, the game will likely feature region-specific wildlife. Additionally, highly detailed flora—such as palm trees surrounding Vice City and the lush greenery of the Florida Everglades—will boost the immersion.

4. Dual Protagonists

For the first time in GTA history, players will have a female protagonist. Lucia, however, won't be the sole lead character, as there is also Jason, her male counterpart. The duo is reportedly inspired by the infamous pair Bonnie and Clyde, and their stories will be deeply intertwined.

It remains to be seen how their paths cross or whether the story begins with them together. Players will be able to switch between the two characters, offering dynamic gameplay experiences where one character possesses abilities the other does not.

5. GTA 6 Platforms

If you're still holding onto a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, you're out of luck—GTA 6 won't be launching on last-generation consoles. It will only be available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and possibly PC at a later date, though PC availability has not yet been confirmed.

The game is expected to perform slightly better on the PlayStation 5 Pro, thanks to its more powerful GPU.

First Published Date: 03 Jan, 11:01 IST
