 Red Dead Redemption 2 mod lets players experience Sadie Adler with new voice lines- All details | Gaming News
Home Gaming Gaming News Red Dead Redemption 2 mod lets players experience Sadie Adler with new voice lines- All details

Red Dead Redemption 2 mod lets players experience Sadie Adler with new voice lines- All details

A fan-created mod now lets players experience Sadie Adler as a playable character in Red Dead Redemption 2, complete with dynamic voice lines and interactive features.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 16 2024, 11:40 IST
Icon
GTA 5 hidden gems: 5 secret locations you must check out
Red Dead Redemption 2 mod lets players experience Sadie Adler with new voice lines- All details
1/5 Clock Tower Vantage Point: Situated on the west side of Los Santos, the Clock Tower offers players a unique vantage point overlooking the entire city. Accessible via air transport, players can climb ladders to reach the topmost level, providing a 360-degree view perfect for strategic shooting and cover against air vehicles. The functioning clock adds a realistic touch to the experience, enhancing the immersive world of GTA 5. (unsplash)
image caption
2/5 Los Santos Airport Bunker: This hidden bunker at Los Santos airport provides a secluded location for players to hide or evade authorities. Accessed either through a roof hatch or back doors, the bunker contains interactive elements like vending machines and a water cooler. Despite being labeled "Authorized Personnel Only," it offers a curious space that hints at potential narrative integration, contributing to the intrigue of exploration. (unsplash)
image caption
3/5 Hidden Mine: Located in the mountainous region of the map, the secret mine tunnel presents an expansive and mysterious environment. Accessible by detonating wooden doors, players encounter a network of tunnels branching off in different directions. Discovering a dead body triggers the "Murder Mystery" side mission, adding depth to the exploration experience and unlocking game enhancements like camera filters. (unsplash)
image caption
4/5 Large Hotel Swimming Pool: Concealed within a central Los Santos hotel, the large swimming pool offers an unexpected oasis for players to enjoy. Accessed through the hotel's interior, the area features elegant design elements and palm trees, providing a picturesque backdrop for shooting scenarios in GTA Online. Its visibility from above adds to its allure as a hidden gem within the city. (unsplash)
image caption
5/5 Secret Cave Bunker: Located on a remote island in the Pacific Ocean, this hidden bunker offers a secluded underground facility guarded by mercenaries and FBI agents. Accessible via water transport, players discover a garage-like base with various vehicles on display. Further exploration reveals a clandestine meeting area with sophisticated furnishings, adding to the intrigue of this covert location. (unsplash)
Red Dead Redemption 2 mod lets players experience Sadie Adler with new voice lines- All details
icon View all Images
A fan-made mod now lets players experience Red Dead Redemption 2 as Sadie Adler. (Rockstar Games)

A dedicated fan has made Sadie Adler a playable character in Red Dead Redemption 2 through a mod called "The Sadie Adler Project." Sadie Adler, initially introduced as a secondary character in the game, gained popularity among players, sparking interest in seeing her as a potential protagonist for a future Red Dead Redemption installment. However, with Rockstar Games focusing on the completion and release of Grand Theft Auto 6, there's no word on when, or if, Red Dead Redemption 3 will be released.

Also read: iPhone users, you can play Game Boy games on your phone using this app—Step-by-step guide

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
19% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹117,999₹144,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
1% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹151,700₹154,000
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

"The Sadie Adler Project" mod goes beyond previous modifications that merely altered skins to feature Sadie, according to a report by the Screen Rant. This mod includes fully functional voice lines, allowing players to engage in dialogue with both civilians and camp members and respond during combat and exploration. The voice lines are dynamic, changing based on factors like the time of day, much like Arthur Morgan's original dialogue in the game. This enhances the experience of playing as Sadie, offering players a glimpse into what a game centered around her might feel like.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: GTA 6 may charge players per hour; DLC costs could significantly increase total price- Details

Sadie Adler's Role and Potential

Throughout the story of Red Dead Redemption 2, Sadie transitions from a grieving widow to a formidable member of the Van der Linde gang. She ultimately takes off on a new journey as a bounty hunter in South America. Given that bounty hunter missions are part of Red Dead Redemption 2's open world, this mod provides a unique opportunity to explore what a game with Sadie in the lead role could offer. The experience is further enriched when combined with the Nuevo Paraíso - Mexico mod, which introduces the Mexico section from the original Red Dead Redemption into the game.

Also read: Red Dead Redemption 2 players discover game changing trick for a completely new experience

Red Dead Redemption PC Release Teased

In related news, a potential PC release of Red Dead Redemption has been hinted by a tipster @Wario64 at on the PlayStation Store. A reference found in the Game and Legal Info section mentions the game being available on PC for the first time. The listing suggests that the PC version will include platform-specific enhancements, such as support for higher resolution, frame rates, and multiple monitors.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Aug, 11:40 IST
Tags:
Trending: gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes gta 6: 3 exciting new things rockstar could bring for fans gta 6 may charge players per hour; dlc costs could significantly increase total price- details 5 best cars in gta 5 story mode for free roam adventures gta 5 available for free for limited time: know how to download and explore other offers red dead redemption 2 offering free downloads and in game rewards until september 2- details gta 5 may introduce fivem like content creation tools for ps5 and xbox series x|s soon gta v tips: how to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more how to play gta 5 on android and ios smartphones: stream with steam link - a step by step guide gta 6 trailer 2 leak teases san andreas map; major reveal expected on august 4
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2 mod lets players experience Sadie Adler with new voice lines- All details

Red Dead Redemption 2 mod lets players experience Sadie Adler with new voice lines- All details
iPhone game boy emulator

iPhone users, you can play Game Boy games on your phone using this app—Step-by-step guide
GTA 6 may charge players per hour; DLC costs could significantly increase total price- Details

GTA 6 may charge players per hour; DLC costs could significantly increase total price- Details
Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 players discover game changing trick for a completely new experience
GTA 6

GTA 6: 3 exciting new things Rockstar could bring for fans

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Best laptops to buy in India: Whether you're looking for a high-performance gaming laptop, a lightweight and portable model for on-the-go use, or a budget-friendly option, we've got you covered.

Best Laptop Brands: Top 10 laptop models from Apple, Dell, HP and more
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Top 10 best AC from air conditioner brands like Lloyd, Daikin, LG, Panasonic and more to buy during Amazon sale.

10 Best AC Brands in India: Top Air Conditioners From Lloyd, Daikin, LG And More That You Can Buy
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Top 10 smartwatch in 2024: Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or a tech-savvy individual, our guide will assist you in finding the perfect smartwatch to complement your lifestyle.

Top 10 best smartwatch to buy in 2024: Apple Watch SE, Noise ColorFit Pro 3, Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and more
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets