Red Dead Redemption 2 mod lets players experience Sadie Adler with new voice lines- All details

A dedicated fan has made Sadie Adler a playable character in Red Dead Redemption 2 through a mod called "The Sadie Adler Project." Sadie Adler, initially introduced as a secondary character in the game, gained popularity among players, sparking interest in seeing her as a potential protagonist for a future Red Dead Redemption installment. However, with Rockstar Games focusing on the completion and release of Grand Theft Auto 6, there's no word on when, or if, Red Dead Redemption 3 will be released.

"The Sadie Adler Project" mod goes beyond previous modifications that merely altered skins to feature Sadie, according to a report by the Screen Rant. This mod includes fully functional voice lines, allowing players to engage in dialogue with both civilians and camp members and respond during combat and exploration. The voice lines are dynamic, changing based on factors like the time of day, much like Arthur Morgan's original dialogue in the game. This enhances the experience of playing as Sadie, offering players a glimpse into what a game centered around her might feel like.

Sadie Adler's Role and Potential

Throughout the story of Red Dead Redemption 2, Sadie transitions from a grieving widow to a formidable member of the Van der Linde gang. She ultimately takes off on a new journey as a bounty hunter in South America. Given that bounty hunter missions are part of Red Dead Redemption 2's open world, this mod provides a unique opportunity to explore what a game with Sadie in the lead role could offer. The experience is further enriched when combined with the Nuevo Paraíso - Mexico mod, which introduces the Mexico section from the original Red Dead Redemption into the game.

Red Dead Redemption PC Release Teased

In related news, a potential PC release of Red Dead Redemption has been hinted by a tipster @Wario64 at on the PlayStation Store. A reference found in the Game and Legal Info section mentions the game being available on PC for the first time. The listing suggests that the PC version will include platform-specific enhancements, such as support for higher resolution, frame rates, and multiple monitors.