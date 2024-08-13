GTA 6 may charge players per hour; DLC costs could significantly increase total price- Details

As the gaming community eagerly awaits the release of GTA 6, new speculation about its pricing model is stirring debate. Expected to launch in fall 2025, GTA 6 is among the most anticipated games, but its cost could determine how accessible it will be for fans. Recent developments following Take-Two Interactive's earnings call on August 8, 2024, have provided hints about the game's release but left key questions about pricing unanswered.

Rockstar Games has been fueling excitement by making changes to its social media presence, leading many to believe that significant updates regarding GTA 6 are on the horizon. Fans are reassured by the news that development is on track, with the game confirmed to debut on Xbox X and PlayStation 5. However, concerns persist about how well GTA 6 will perform on the Xbox and PS5 Pro, with leaks suggesting that the game may not run optimally on these consoles.

Controversial Pay-Per-Hour Pricing Model

A recent wave of speculation centres around the idea that GTA 6 might introduce a pay-per-hour pricing model. According to social media leaks, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick hinted that players could be charged based on the time they spend in the game. This concept, first mentioned by @GTAVI_Countdown on the platform 'X' months ago, has sparked controversy. While Zelnick suggested that higher game prices could grant players access to more content, the pay-per-hour model raises concerns about potential costs for dedicated players.

Potential Costs for DLC and Deluxe Editions

If implemented, this pricing approach could significantly impact the overall expense of playing GTA 6. In addition to the base game, downloadable content (DLC) like new maps or missions could carry extra charges. Players could face additional fees ranging from $50 to $100 for each new DLC, making the total cost of the game substantially higher for those who invest many hours into gameplay.

Although some in the GTA community doubt the feasibility of this pricing model, others are worried about the financial implications. The base price for AAA games has steadily increased, with most titles now costing at least $70. Speculation suggests GTA 6 might start at $80 or higher, with deluxe editions potentially reaching $100, offering exclusive content.

The final pricing details remain unclear, but fans should prepare for the possibility that GTA 6 could be one of the most expensive titles in recent years.