GTA 6 may introduce a controversial pay-per-hour pricing model, raising concerns about potential costs for dedicated players and the game's overall accessibility.

Aug 13 2024, 10:40 IST
5 notable things we saw in the GTA 6 trailer: Release date, characters, location and more
Based in Vice City - Rockstar Games has brought back Grand Theft Auto to Vice City, its own fictional take on Miami but not for the first time. Vice City was first introduced in 2002's GTA: Vice City. GTA 6's open world is set in the state of Leonida and will feature iconic locations from the previous game such as Vice Beaches, Kelly County, Hamlet, Port Gellhorn, and more.
GTA 6 may charge players per hour; DLC costs could significantly increase total price- Details
Two playable characters - We now know that GTA 6 will feature two protagonists - Lucia, and an unnamed male character, which leaks say is named Jason. It would be the first time in the HD universe that the Grand Theft Auto series will get a playable female protagonist. While not many details were revealed, the two characters were shown committing multiple crimes, hinting at a possible Bonnie & Clyde relationship.
GTA 6 may charge players per hour; DLC costs could significantly increase total price- Details
New features - As seen in the GTA 6 trailer, the game will feature a vast range of vehicles. Apart from traditional vehicles such as cars, trucks, boats, planes, helicopters, bikes, jet skis, and yachts, GTA 6 might also feature quad bikes, biplanes, hover boats, amphibious trucks, monster trucks, and cruise ships. Car customization might also be heavily featured in the game, with possible street racing returning. Players might also be able to join up at car meets. GTA 6 will also feature three gangs, with two of them already being named. There are a lot of animals too, with crocodiles and dogs already seen in the trailer. And yes, GTA 6 will feature DJs.
Inclusion of social media - GTA 6 will feature social media, as seen in the trailer. Social media posts can be seen, with players potentially being able to record themselves and post the clips online for the world to see. Moreover, GTA 6 is also likely to feature real-time reporting of events, as footage of crimes committed by the protagonists was shown in the trailer.
Release timeline, platforms - After years of waiting, we finally know the release timeline of GTA 6. Rockstar Games has announced that GTA 6 will be released in 2025, almost 12 years after the launch of GTA 5. The company has also revealed that it will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S systems, meaning that PC players might have to wait before getting their hands on the next Grand Theft Auto game.
GTA 6 may charge players per hour; DLC costs could significantly increase total price- Details
Rumours suggest GTA 6 may adopt a controversial pay-per-hour pricing model.

As the gaming community eagerly awaits the release of GTA 6, new speculation about its pricing model is stirring debate. Expected to launch in fall 2025, GTA 6 is among the most anticipated games, but its cost could determine how accessible it will be for fans. Recent developments following Take-Two Interactive's earnings call on August 8, 2024, have provided hints about the game's release but left key questions about pricing unanswered.

Rockstar Games has been fueling excitement by making changes to its social media presence, leading many to believe that significant updates regarding GTA 6 are on the horizon. Fans are reassured by the news that development is on track, with the game confirmed to debut on Xbox X and PlayStation 5. However, concerns persist about how well GTA 6 will perform on the Xbox and PS5 Pro, with leaks suggesting that the game may not run optimally on these consoles. 

Also read: GTA 6: 3 exciting new things Rockstar could bring for fans

Controversial Pay-Per-Hour Pricing Model

A recent wave of speculation centres around the idea that GTA 6 might introduce a pay-per-hour pricing model. According to social media leaks, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick hinted that players could be charged based on the time they spend in the game. This concept, first mentioned by @GTAVI_Countdown on the platform 'X' months ago, has sparked controversy. While Zelnick suggested that higher game prices could grant players access to more content, the pay-per-hour model raises concerns about potential costs for dedicated players.

Also read: GTA 5 may introduce FiveM like content creation tools for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S soon

Potential Costs for DLC and Deluxe Editions

If implemented, this pricing approach could significantly impact the overall expense of playing GTA 6. In addition to the base game, downloadable content (DLC) like new maps or missions could carry extra charges. Players could face additional fees ranging from $50 to $100 for each new DLC, making the total cost of the game substantially higher for those who invest many hours into gameplay.

Also read: GTA Online vs Red Dead Redemption Online: Key differences in gameplay, weapons, maps and more

Although some in the GTA community doubt the feasibility of this pricing model, others are worried about the financial implications. The base price for AAA games has steadily increased, with most titles now costing at least $70. Speculation suggests GTA 6 might start at $80 or higher, with deluxe editions potentially reaching $100, offering exclusive content.

The final pricing details remain unclear, but fans should prepare for the possibility that GTA 6 could be one of the most expensive titles in recent years.

First Published Date: 13 Aug, 10:40 IST
