Red Dead Redemption PC release: System requirements, upgrades, and key details for gamers

Rockstar Games has officially confirmed the long-awaited release of Red Dead Redemption for PC, set to launch on October 29, 2024. After more than a decade of anticipation, the 2010 classic will finally be available for PC players, bringing the original story of John Marston to a broader audience. This development has ignited excitement within the gaming community, especially since the PC version comes with exclusive features and upgrades.

Fans have long speculated about a PC port for Red Dead Redemption, but now it's no longer a rumour. Alongside its release, the game will include the popular Undead Nightmare DLC, adding further depth to the narrative and gameplay. The PC version is priced at $50 and will be available on platforms like Epic Games, Steam, and Rockstar Store.

Rockstar Games partnered with Double Eleven, a studio known for its work on titles such as Minecraft Dungeons and Prison Architect, to bring this remastered edition to life. PC players can expect enhancements tailored specifically for their hardware. Notable features include support for Nvidia DLSS, AMD FSR 3.0, and ultra-wide monitors, ensuring the game performs optimally on a variety of setups.

One notable aspect of the upcoming release is it's surprisingly low storage requirement. The game will occupy only 12 GB on a PC, making it accessible for gamers with limited space. While the game will run on a hard drive, using a solid-state drive (SSD) is recommended for optimal performance.

Here are the official system requirements for Red Dead Redemption on PC:

Minimum Requirements:

CPU: Intel i5 4670K or AMD FX-9590

GPU: Nvidia GTX 960 or AMD Radeon R7 360

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 12 GB (HDD compatible)

Recommended Requirements:

CPU: Intel i5 8500 or Ryzen 5 3500X

GPU: Nvidia RTX 2070 or AMD RX 5700 XT

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 12 GB (SSD recommended)

Despite its age, the game requires a relatively powerful graphics card for enhanced resolutions, ensuring a vibrant visual experience for both new and returning players.