GTA 6 leaks hint at exciting new ‘Co-Op’ gameplay feature yet to be confirmed

GTA 6 continues to generate excitement and speculation among fans, yet one crucial leak remains largely overlooked. For over a decade, the game has been at the centre of numerous rumours and leaks, driven by its status as one of the most anticipated titles in gaming history.

Speculation Surrounding GTA 6 Features

Amid the chatter, specific details about GTA 6 have emerged, some confirmed in the game's first official trailer released last December. While fans eagerly await more news, one significant feature remains unverified: the potential for cooperative gameplay.

Players will control protagonists Jason and Lucia, switching between them as needed, similar to the dynamic seen with Michael, Trevor, and Franklin in Grand Theft Auto 5. However, some fans have discovered information suggesting that players could control both characters simultaneously. This would mark a notable first for the series' story mode.

Insights from Leaks Reveal Player Actions

A user on r/GTA6 shared findings of a "Player Action Manager," revealing various in-game actions for players. The manager includes five sections: Action List, Source States, Action Context, Scenarios, and Conditional Actions. One interesting feature noted is “Downed Self Revive,” which indicates players might have the ability to revive themselves if their partner is preoccupied.

Additionally, the "Buddy Comms" action has attracted attention. The term “buddy” may refer to another co-op player, raising questions about communication methods within the game. Gaming Bible reported. It suggests possibilities for coordination, sharing vital information, and strategizing, potentially even including voice chat.

As always with leaks, players should approach this information cautiously. While the speculation around cooperative gameplay heightens anticipation for GTA 6, only time will reveal the extent of these features in the final game. The gaming community remains eager for official announcements that will clarify the direction of this highly awaited instalment.