 Rockstar Games to reintroduce GTA Online Heist challenge with new rewards and content in 2024 | Gaming News
Rockstar Games is bringing back the GTA Online Heist Challenge in 2024, offering players new goals, rewards, and activities, including a community challenge and updates like new modes and missions.

| Updated on: Jul 01 2024, 10:32 IST
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Rockstar Games to reintroduce GTA Online Heist challenge
1/5 Two protagonists - Grand Theft Auto games have always had one playable character but that could change with GTA 6. Leaks claim it could have two protagonists in a Bonnie and Clyde type of setting – one male and one female named Jason and Lucia who were seen holding up a diner together. If true, GTA 6 would also become the first GTA game to have a female protagonist. (Rockstar Games)
Rockstar Games to reintroduce GTA Online Heist challenge
2/5 Hacking - GTA 6 might also borrow a couple of hacking-related features from Watch Dogs. A leak by Tom Henderson revealed that the female protagonist Lucia might carry hacking devices such as Tracker Jammer, Immobilizer Bypass, USB Drive, and Auto Dialer which might help hack vehicles. (Rockstar Games)
Rockstar Games to reintroduce GTA Online Heist challenge
3/5 Enterable buildings - GTA 6’s Vice City could feature a vast number of buildings that players could not only enter but also interact with. According to leaks, the GTA 6 would get supermarkets, bars, clubs, pawn shops, restaurants, as well as apartments that players can enter. (Rockstar Games)
Rockstar Games to reintroduce GTA Online Heist challenge
4/5 Police recognition system - Like Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 6 might also feature a witness and police recognition system. In the Hank’s Waffles robbery video, the text below the wanted level reads ‘Full description’ meaning that the police have a full description of the character. Once the character enters a police vehicle, the status changes from no vehicle description to full vehicle description. (Rockstar Games)
Rockstar Games to reintroduce GTA Online Heist challenge
5/5 Money laundering - Earning money through white-collar crime could be possible in GTA 6. It could reportedly 6 have purchasable properties and businesses that could be used for money laundering. A washing machine symbol with a ‘$’ sign was noticed at the car wash property in Hank’s Waffles video. Therefore, players might be able to buy properties with the sole purpose of money laundering in the game. (Rockstar Games)
Rockstar Games to reintroduce GTA Online Heist challenge
icon View all Images
Rockstar Games will bring back the GTA Online Heist Challenge in 2024 with new updates. (Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games is set to reintroduce the GTA Online Heist Challenge in 2024. The announcement came through the developer's latest newswire post, which also detailed the Bottom Dollar Bounties DLC update. The studio revealed plans for a new "community Heist Challenge" slated for later in the year.

Previous Heist Challenges

Details on the upcoming challenge are sparse, but it is expected to follow a similar format to previous iterations. In 2020, Rockstar introduced the concept where players, as a community, had to collectively earn $100 billion from heist finales within six days. Successful participants were rewarded with a free vehicle, the Veto Classic, and The Panther Varsity jacket.

Also read: GTA V PC Cheats: List of all GTA V PC Cheat Codes

In 2022, the challenge returned with heightened stakes. The target was increased to $2 trillion, and upon completion, players received a free vehicle, the Déclassé Tahoma Coupe, as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars update. Following this pattern, the 2024 challenge is likely to feature a similarly ambitious goal, potentially with an even higher monetary target.

Expected Rewards and Updates

Rewards for the upcoming challenge are anticipated to include another free vehicle, which might be an existing item or a new release. The bonus is expected to be part of the Bottom Dollar Bounties DLC update. Further details on the challenge and its rewards will be disclosed later in 2024.

Also read: GTA Online adds Vice City inspired missions and more exciting content ahead of GTA 6 release

Additional Content for 2024

In addition to the Heist Challenge, players can look forward to new content throughout the year. This includes a new adversary mode, new side missions, and Halloween-themed activities. These updates aim to keep the community engaged and provide fresh experiences for GTA Online players.

Also read: GTA Online Halloween event to feature ghosts, UFO abductions, and new weather effects

Rockstar Games' commitment to expanding and enhancing GTA Online ensures that players will have plenty to look forward to in 2024. The reintroduction of the Heist Challenge is set to be a major highlight, encouraging community participation and collaboration. Further updates and announcements from the developer will provide more insights into what players can expect in the coming months.

First Published Date: 01 Jul, 10:32 IST
