 Take-Two CEO hints at possible GTA 6 PC release following console launch: Know what's cooking
Take-Two CEO hints at possible GTA 6 PC release following console launch: Know what's cooking

GTA 6's PC release remains uncertain as Take-Two CEO hints at possibilities, despite the confirmed console launch for Fall 2025. Fans eagerly await updates.

Updated on: Jul 03 2024, 11:42 IST
Take-Two CEO hints at possible GTA 6 PC release following console launch
Rockstar Games delights fans by officially adding GTA 6 banner to their lineup, unveiling exciting details. (Rockstar Games)

GTA enthusiasts received a tantalising update on GTA 6 from Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactive. Although the game's release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S is set for Fall 2025, the fate of its PC release remains uncertain.

In December 2023, Rockstar Games excited fans with the first GTA 6 trailer and announced a 2025 release window for consoles. However, information regarding a PC version was conspicuously absent. This has led to rampant speculation, with some suggesting a delayed PC launch and others hoping for a simultaneous release with consoles.

Also read
Take-Two CEO Hints at PC Release

During a recent interview with Video Games Chronicle, Zelnick provided a cryptic update on the PC version. While he did not confirm or deny its development, he acknowledged the absence of a PC announcement. Zelnick emphasised Rockstar's strategy of prioritising “being where the consumer is,” indicating a potential for a future PC release based on market demand.

Rockstar's Console-First Strategy

Historically, Rockstar has prioritised console releases, with PC versions often arriving later. Titles like GTA 4, GTA 5, L.A. Noire, and Red Dead Redemption 2 all launched on PC months to years after their console debuts. Insights from former Rockstar animator Mike York support this trend, hinting at a possible one-to-two-year delay for GTA 6's PC version.

GTA 6: Anticipation and Speculation

Despite the ambiguity surrounding the PC release, excitement for GTA 6 remains high. The initial trailer, hinting at a return to Vice City, has fueled nostalgia among long-time fans. The introduction of new protagonists, Lucia and Jason, has further heightened expectations.

While the exact timing of a PC release is still unknown, Zelnick's comments provide a glimmer of hope for PC gamers. Given Rockstar's past practices, a PC version of GTA 6 seems likely, even if it follows the console release. Until official word comes, fans will continue to speculate and eagerly anticipate bringing GTA 6 to their gaming setups.

First Published Date: 03 Jul, 11:42 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

