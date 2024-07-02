 GTA 6 may include gyms for fitness: Here’s how it could change your gameplay experience | Gaming News
Home Gaming Gaming News GTA 6 may include gyms for fitness: Here’s how it could change your gameplay experience

GTA 6 may include gyms for fitness: Here’s how it could change your gameplay experience

As GTA 6 release draws near, growing speculation hints at the presence of gyms in the game. Here’s how this feature could affect your characters and the overall gameplay.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 02 2024, 11:44 IST
Icon
5 notable things we saw in the GTA 6 trailer: Release date, characters, location and more
image caption
1/5 Based in Vice City - Rockstar Games has brought back Grand Theft Auto to Vice City, its own fictional take on Miami but not for the first time. Vice City was first introduced in 2002’s GTA: Vice City. GTA 6’s open world is set in the state of Leonida and will feature iconic locations from the previous game such as Vice Beaches, Kelly County, Hamlet, Port Gellhorn, and more.  (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 Fitness Gyms
2/5 Two playable characters - We now know that GTA 6 will feature two protagonists - Lucia, and an unnamed male character, which leaks say is named Jason. It would be the first time in the HD universe that the Grand Theft Auto series will get a playable female protagonist. While not many details were revealed, the two characters were shown committing multiple crimes, hinting at a possible Bonnie & Clyde relationship. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 Fitness Gyms
3/5 New features - As seen in the GTA 6 trailer, the game will feature a vast range of vehicles. Apart from traditional vehicles such as cars, trucks, boats, planes, helicopters, bikes, jet skis, and yachts, GTA 6 might also feature quad bikes, biplanes, hover boats, amphibious trucks, monster trucks, and cruise ships. Car customization might also be heavily featured in the game, with possible street racing returning. Players might also be able to join up at car meets. GTA 6 will also feature three gangs, with two of them already being named. There are a lot of animals too, with crocodiles and dogs already seen in the trailer. And yes, GTA 6 will feature DJs. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
4/5 Inclusion of social media - GTA 6 will feature social media, as seen in the trailer. Social media posts can be seen, with players potentially being able to record themselves and post the clips online for the world to see. Moreover, GTA 6 is also likely to feature real-time reporting of events, as footage of crimes committed by the protagonists was shown in the trailer. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
5/5 Release timeline, platforms - After years of waiting, we finally know the release timeline of GTA 6. Rockstar Games has announced that GTA 6 will be released in 2025, almost 12 years after the launch of GTA 5. The company has also revealed that it will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S systems, meaning that PC players might have to wait before getting their hands on the next Grand Theft Auto game. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 Fitness Gyms
icon View all Images
GTA 6 may feature a deeply integrated fitness mechanic. (Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 Launch Details: Remember GTA San Andreas, good old CJ, and how you could eat your way to being fat, or go to the gym to build muscle? Well, GTA fans could get the same in-game mechanic with GTA 6. This could be a major addition to the game and affect how you play with your characters—imagine Jason (the male protagonist) not being able to run or start a mission because he is excessively overweight after drinking beers and having fast food, or the opposite, with him being buff and landing knockout punches on enemies. This is the possibility we are talking about here.

Yes, Rockstar Games did away with it for GTA V, but based on the evidence and clues found in the GTA 6 trailer launched last year and a number of leaks, the dynamic body feature could be added to GTA 6 when it launches next year, in 2025. Here are all the details you need to know about this, and why it could be fun for players.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
4% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹128,999₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
7% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹148,900₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

Also Read: Why has Rockstar Games avoided making GTA or Red Dead Redemption movies despite popular demand?

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Leaks Point Towards the Presence of Gyms; Official Trailer Shows Men Running

GTA San Andreas had gyms, and now we could get them again with GTA 6. Based on a world events leak, there has been a mention of various gyms such as ‘MultiGym,' ‘Muscle Beach Gym,' ‘Sb21Gym1Gym,' and even wrestling rings. While this should be taken with a grain of salt, the possibility isn't out of the question as we have seen Rockstar execute this in the past.

This would also help players get off the main missions and explore the world in GTA 6. And of course, who doesn't like wrestling? This would be quite exciting for many players, we are sure of it. Also, while we are at it, imagine if going to the gym boosts your health stats or helps you perform better in missions for a higher rating—this would incentivise going to the gyms and other places even more—just like real life.

Also, you can't forget the fact that you can see a buff man running on the beach in the official Rockstar GTA 6 trailer. Now, if NPCs can do it, our bet is on the fact that you can do it too.

Also Read: Best gaming chairs with 180-degree reclining support in India: Green Soul, BAYBEE Drogo, and more

Jason and Lucia Look Different in Different Settings

Based on some leaked footage, Jason can be seen looking different in two different scenarios. In one scene, he is seen rather buff, with a broad back and visible musculature, while in one leaked clip where he is seen leaving a model, he is lean and barely has any muscle. Now, if these leaks are true, this would be another key piece of evidence pointing towards having a dynamic body mechanism element in GTA 6.

Having said that, it would certainly make for an interesting way to play the game, with things getting easier or more difficult based on your body. And you know what would be more fun? Actually taking some effort from the player's end—be it mini-games—to get your two playable characters fit.

Also Read: GTA 6 won't launch on PC due to these 4 reasons: PC launch details, platforms, and more

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Jul, 11:44 IST
Tags:
Trending: gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes gta 6 won’t launch on pc due to these 4 reasons: pc launch details, platforms, and more how to play gta 5 on android and ios smartphones: stream with steam link - a step by step guide hounded at home, china's video game firms welcomed in europe gta 5 fan finds unreleased soundtrack from cancelled single player dlc featuring trevor and clifford ai latest gta 5 update sparks speculation of gta 6 features, fans theorise hidden teasers gta online adds vice city inspired missions and more exciting content ahead of gta 6 release garena free fire max tips and tricks: here are 5 ways to prioritise survival over battle gta 6 release date prompts xbox to reconsider 2025 launch schedule, confirms microsoft garena free fire redeem codes for may 1: useful tips to become a pro player and win every match
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 Fitness Gyms

GTA 6 may include gyms for fitness: Here’s how it could change your gameplay experience
Why has Rockstar Games avoided making GTA or Red Dead Redemption movies

Why has Rockstar Games avoided making GTA or Red Dead Redemption movies despite popular demand?
Rockstar Games to reintroduce GTA Online Heist challenge

Rockstar Games to reintroduce GTA Online Heist challenge with new rewards and content in 2024
GTA Online adds Vice City inspired missions and more exciting content ahead of GTA 6 release

GTA Online adds Vice City inspired missions and more exciting content ahead of GTA 6 release
Garena Free Fire Max tips and tricks: Here are 5 ways to prioritise survival over battle

Garena Free Fire Max tips and tricks: Here are 5 ways to prioritise survival over battle

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

iPhone 15, Poco F6, Motorola Edge 50 Pro and more get big discounts during Flipkart June sale

iPhone 15, Poco F6, Motorola Edge 50 Pro and more get big discounts during Flipkart June sale
From Samsung Galaxy S24 to Realme GT 6: Here are top 5 AI smartphones with advanced features

Samsung Galaxy S24, Realme GT 6 and more: Here are top 5 AI smartphones with advanced features
Top 5 Printers for Home and office Use in India: From Brother, HP to Epson - best brands to consider

Top 5 Printers for Home and office Use in India: From Brother, HP to Epson - best brands to consider
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
OnePlus 12R

OnePlus 12R, Redmi Note 13 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: Check top tech deals of the Week

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets