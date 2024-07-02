GTA 6 may include gyms for fitness: Here’s how it could change your gameplay experience

GTA 6 Launch Details: Remember GTA San Andreas, good old CJ, and how you could eat your way to being fat, or go to the gym to build muscle? Well, GTA fans could get the same in-game mechanic with GTA 6. This could be a major addition to the game and affect how you play with your characters—imagine Jason (the male protagonist) not being able to run or start a mission because he is excessively overweight after drinking beers and having fast food, or the opposite, with him being buff and landing knockout punches on enemies. This is the possibility we are talking about here.

Yes, Rockstar Games did away with it for GTA V, but based on the evidence and clues found in the GTA 6 trailer launched last year and a number of leaks, the dynamic body feature could be added to GTA 6 when it launches next year, in 2025. Here are all the details you need to know about this, and why it could be fun for players.

Also read

Leaks Point Towards the Presence of Gyms; Official Trailer Shows Men Running

GTA San Andreas had gyms, and now we could get them again with GTA 6. Based on a world events leak, there has been a mention of various gyms such as ‘MultiGym,' ‘Muscle Beach Gym,' ‘Sb21Gym1Gym,' and even wrestling rings. While this should be taken with a grain of salt, the possibility isn't out of the question as we have seen Rockstar execute this in the past.

This would also help players get off the main missions and explore the world in GTA 6. And of course, who doesn't like wrestling? This would be quite exciting for many players, we are sure of it. Also, while we are at it, imagine if going to the gym boosts your health stats or helps you perform better in missions for a higher rating—this would incentivise going to the gyms and other places even more—just like real life.

Also, you can't forget the fact that you can see a buff man running on the beach in the official Rockstar GTA 6 trailer. Now, if NPCs can do it, our bet is on the fact that you can do it too.

Jason and Lucia Look Different in Different Settings

Based on some leaked footage, Jason can be seen looking different in two different scenarios. In one scene, he is seen rather buff, with a broad back and visible musculature, while in one leaked clip where he is seen leaving a model, he is lean and barely has any muscle. Now, if these leaks are true, this would be another key piece of evidence pointing towards having a dynamic body mechanism element in GTA 6.

Having said that, it would certainly make for an interesting way to play the game, with things getting easier or more difficult based on your body. And you know what would be more fun? Actually taking some effort from the player's end—be it mini-games—to get your two playable characters fit.

